Flag Pattern Pro

5

Flag Pattern pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the continuation patterns known as "Flag and Pennant Patterns" .

Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the flag pole and the retracement is called the flag. 


Indicator Fundamental

Fibonacci Ratios has found their validity in finance over centuries and their success in forex is nothing short of a revolutionary phenomenon . This is strongly based on the fact that the forex market is patterned around these numbers called Fibonacci ratios. Support, Resistance , Market turning points are patterned around these levels, that is why these levels should be a base in every trading system. Flag Pennant Scanner is designed to function with Fibonacci ratios, every retracement level and trade exit points are defined by the fibonacci ratios especially the 0.618 golden ratio.


Flag Reversal Pattern

The flag reversal pattern is formed when a pull back occurs around any fibonnacci level after a slight reversal from the original trend. To ensure higher success , the default parameters of this indicator looks for pull backs around 50% to 76.4 % fibonacci which makes most pattern pull back to occur around the 61.8 % fibonacci golden ration.

Flag Breakout Pattern

The breakout flag pattern occurs when price moves and breakout the previous flag pole tip after a short reversal . The breakout patterns usually occurs after the reversal pattern but in some cases they can occur at the same time.


STATISTICS :

Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 1= (Total TP1 Hit /Total signals )*100

Accuracy 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 2= (Total TP2 Hit /Total signals )*100

Positive 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1.

Positive 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2.

Negative : This is the percentage of the times price hits stop loss (SL 2) .

Days : The number of days scanned in the historical data.


SL1 vs SL2 Usage

Traditionally due to the fact that there are two patterns recognized by the indicator (Reversal & Breakout ) , the indicator has two stop loss levels for the two patterns formed . The SL1 is the first stop loss designed to trading breakout patterns and the SL2 is the second stop loss level designed for trading reversal patterns


 Product Features

  • Non Repaint
  • Stop Loss Levels Indicated
  • Take Profits (Potential Reversal Zones)  Indicated
  • Accurate Statistics Dashboard
  • Email, Pop Up and Push/Phone Notifications

INPUT MENU SETTINGS

  • Pattern History : This is the range of historical bars scanned. This number affects how fast the indicator loads , the larger the number , the slower the indicator loads.
  • Pattern Amplitude : This is basically the most important setting for this indicator. It affects both the accuracy and number of daily signals . For a more filtered signal with less noise, this number should be increased . But if you want to see more signals, then the number should be reduced but the more the signals , the more the noise.
  • Minimum_Reversal : The minimum fibonacci reversal ratio. This affects how shallow or deep the flag pattern is.
  • Maximum_Reversal : The maximum fibonacci reversal ratio . This affects how shallow or deep the flag pattern is .
  • First TP Fibo : The first fibonacci ratio for take profit 1
  • Second TP Fibo : The second fibonacci ratio for take profit 2
  • Scan Reversal : Scan Reversal Patterns (True/False)
  • Scan Breakout: Scan Breakout Patterns (True/False)
  • Show Dashboard : Show Statistics Dashboard (True/False).

YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

>>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD




Reviews 6
Giulio Franceschini
722
Giulio Franceschini 2026.05.29 15:11 
 

Chiedo scusa ero io che non avevo impostato bene gli allarmi , indicatore eccezzionale basta trovare la taratura giusta e accontentarsi di piccoli gauadagni. Un gran bel lavoro

Millymakeup123
50
Millymakeup123 2023.07.13 09:38 
 

Purchased this indicator from Nesimeye a few weeks back. Have been using it everyday on the M15. Monitoring around 9 pairs and fine tuning the PA at the start of every trading session. Basically, its excellent. Once you dial in the pattern amplitude, you can have full faith in the signals. Nesimeye is also very quick to answer any questions and very helpful too. Highly recommend, excellent.

Peter Fenderson
1787
Peter Fenderson 2021.12.08 18:01 
 

This is an excellent indicator for finding reversal patterns, I like everything about it: the Accuracy display is excellent for fine tuning the settings and the push notification is great for alerting me by phone when a setup has formed. I am having a lot of success with this indicator, it is the only one on MQL5 that I can find that finds reversal and breakout patterns and displays perfect fibonacci entries. I am using it to scan 12 different pairs simultaneously with great success. Thanks to the author, this indicator works great and I highly recommend it.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Indicators
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Linear Trend Predictor
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Indicators
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Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Giulio Franceschini
722
Giulio Franceschini 2026.05.29 15:11 
 

Chiedo scusa ero io che non avevo impostato bene gli allarmi , indicatore eccezzionale basta trovare la taratura giusta e accontentarsi di piccoli gauadagni. Un gran bel lavoro

Noiros Tech
103915
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2026.05.29 15:28
Hello, Please contact me let's sort this out asap
Tony Gregg
815
Tony Gregg 2023.10.13 17:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Millymakeup123
50
Millymakeup123 2023.07.13 09:38 
 

Purchased this indicator from Nesimeye a few weeks back. Have been using it everyday on the M15. Monitoring around 9 pairs and fine tuning the PA at the start of every trading session. Basically, its excellent. Once you dial in the pattern amplitude, you can have full faith in the signals. Nesimeye is also very quick to answer any questions and very helpful too. Highly recommend, excellent.

h1107a14
142
h1107a14 2022.08.10 16:36 
 

Ich habe den Indikator vor ein paar Tagen gemietet und die Ergebnisse waren sehr gut. Aber seit heute Mittag reagiert meine Plattform nicht mehr, selbst wenn ich den Indikator rausnehmen wollte, MT4 reagiert nicht. Schade wie kann man das Proplem lösen? bitte geben sie mir einen Rat.

Noiros Tech
103915
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2022.08.10 16:55
Very sorry that you are experiencing this sir. Have you tried using the latest version 1.1 ? . Also as general rule , don't use too much history
Peter Fenderson
1787
Peter Fenderson 2021.12.08 18:01 
 

This is an excellent indicator for finding reversal patterns, I like everything about it: the Accuracy display is excellent for fine tuning the settings and the push notification is great for alerting me by phone when a setup has formed. I am having a lot of success with this indicator, it is the only one on MQL5 that I can find that finds reversal and breakout patterns and displays perfect fibonacci entries. I am using it to scan 12 different pairs simultaneously with great success. Thanks to the author, this indicator works great and I highly recommend it.

Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
33402
Mr Jack Joseph Wilson 2021.08.10 22:40 
 

Currently testing - so far seems great. Solid system and really easy to use. Especially like the GUI interface! Will update this review after more testing and trading. Great work!

Noiros Tech
103915
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2021.08.10 22:41
Thanks for the review sir. Please don't hesitate to contact me if you need any support
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