Version 1.6 ! Volume Strength 28 is better , easier to use and more awesome ! Based on complaint we got from the reviews, we understood many don't know how to really use the time frame setting on the input menu thus they have complaints of volatility, thus we have designed an Automatic Time Frame selection system that is suitable for novice traders.! The design of the indicator has been changed along with some calculation metrics. Based on complaints of high volatility we have been getting ,we have designed this version around a stable market system with the ability to spot early trends and exit trends early. In addition to the trend line display, there is an easy view histogram display that is selectable so you can choose the display you want!

Volume always precedes price. Supply and Demand in forex is best defined by trade volumes and trends are formed by supply and demand. Thus if you want to see the move before it happens, take your eyes from the price and look at the volume. Volume Strength 28 is a currency meter that is different from any you’ve come across. Typical currency meters found in the forex markets/community uses price as bases of their analysis however this currency meter uses volume as the bases of its analysis.

Volume strength 28 analyses the trade volume of 28 currency pairs and defines the strength of a currency based on volume. With this logic you can easily spot both micro and macro moves in a currency pair even before they happen.





Applications

There are many applications of the Volume Strength 28 but we are just going to highlight a few we have been able to define with success. I encourage every user of this product not just to focus on these few applications but to study and discover it more because we are still yet to exhaust its applications.

Spot strong / weak currencies.

Spot trends at its earliest stage.

Know the stage of trend and the best time to enter trades.

Spot the end of a trend.

Spot reversals at its early stage.

Spot pull backs at its earliest stage.





Features

Trend Arrows: Has pair cross arrows to show trend change on charts

Trend Exit Arrows: Has trend exit arrows to identify the end of a trend and possible reversals/pull backs

Multi-Currency Dashboard: It has multi-currency dashboard for display of trend direction and trend stage for 28 currency pairs.

Notification/ Alert: The indicator has pop up notification, email notification and push notification for trend change and trade zones.





How to Use

Make sure all data are loaded to get correct strength values. Incomplete data will be displayed on the screen. Incomplete might return wrong strength values thus they should be updated.









Time Frame: Can be used on any Time Frame , Best result H1 Time frame

Data Error: To get the correct volume strength values, it is compulsory that all 28 currency pair data must up to date.





Input menu

History: Historical Plotting Bars

Time Frame: Indicator Time Frame

Symbol Prefix: Prefix Settings for currency pairs with prefix

show_usd: Show USD signal and display USD pairs

show_eur: Show EUR signal and display EUR pairs

show_gbp: Show GBP signal and display GBP pairs

show_jpy: Show JPY signal and display JPY pairs

show_chf: Show CHF signal and display CHF pairs

show_cad: Show CAD signal and display CAD pairs

show_aud: Show AUD signal and display AUD pairs

show_nzd: Show NZD signal and display NZD pairs

Trend_Alert: Send Pair cross signal

Yellow_Zone_Alert: Send yellow zone Alert

Red_Zone_Alert: Send Red Zone Alert

Trend_Exit_Alert: Send Trend Exit Alert

Enable PopUp Alert: Enable Pop Up Notification

Enable Email: Enable Email Notification

Enable Push: Enable Push Notification

Display Multicurrency Dashboard: Multi Currency Dashboard Display

Show Trend Arrows: Enable/Disable Trend arrow display

Show Exit Arrows: Enable / Disable Exit arrow display.

Buy arrowColor: Arrow Color Settings

Sell arrowColor: Arrow Color Settings

Arrow Width: Arrow Width Settings





Note

Pair cross arrows and trend exit arrows might repaint on the current bar/candle as currency strength values changes

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