Volume Strength 28

3.75

Version 1.6 !

Volume Strength 28 is better , easier to use and more awesome ! Based on complaint we got from the reviews, we understood many don't know how to really use the time frame setting on the input menu thus they have complaints of volatility, thus we have designed an Automatic Time Frame selection system that is suitable for novice traders.! The design of the indicator has been changed along with some calculation metrics. Based on complaints of high volatility we have been getting ,we have designed this version around a stable market system with the ability to spot early trends and exit trends early. In addition to the trend line display, there is an easy view histogram display that is selectable so you can choose the display you want!

Volume always precedes price. Supply and Demand in forex is best defined by trade volumes and trends are formed by supply and demand. Thus if you want to see the move before it happens, take your eyes from the price and look at the volume. Volume Strength 28 is a currency meter that is different from any you’ve come across. Typical currency meters found in the forex markets/community uses price as bases of their analysis however this currency meter uses volume as the bases of its analysis.

Volume strength 28 analyses the trade volume of 28 currency pairs and defines the strength of a currency based on volume. With this logic you can easily spot both micro and macro moves in a currency pair even before they happen.


Applications

There are many applications of the Volume Strength 28 but we are just going to highlight a few we have been able to define with success. I encourage every user of this product not just to focus on these few applications but to study and discover it more because we are still yet to exhaust its applications.

  • Spot strong / weak currencies.
  • Spot trends at its earliest stage.
  • Know the stage of trend and the best time to enter trades.
  • Spot the end of a trend.
  • Spot reversals at its early stage.
  • Spot pull backs at its earliest stage.


Features

  • Trend Arrows: Has pair cross arrows to show trend change on charts
  • Trend Exit Arrows: Has trend exit arrows to identify the end of a trend and possible reversals/pull backs
  • Multi-Currency Dashboard: It has multi-currency dashboard for display of trend direction and trend stage for 28 currency pairs.
  • Notification/ Alert: The indicator has pop up notification, email notification and push notification for trend change and trade zones.


How to Use

Make sure all data are loaded to get correct strength values. Incomplete data will be displayed on the screen. Incomplete might return wrong strength values thus they should be updated.



Time Frame: Can be used on any Time Frame , Best result H1 Time frame

Data Error: To get the correct volume strength values, it is compulsory that all 28 currency pair data must up to date.


Input menu

  • History: Historical Plotting Bars
  • Time Frame: Indicator Time Frame
  • Symbol Prefix: Prefix Settings for currency pairs with prefix
  • show_usd: Show USD signal and display USD pairs
  • show_eur: Show EUR signal and display EUR pairs
  • show_gbp: Show GBP signal and display GBP pairs
  • show_jpy: Show JPY signal and display JPY pairs
  • show_chf: Show CHF signal and display CHF pairs
  • show_cad: Show CAD signal and display CAD pairs
  • show_aud: Show AUD signal and display AUD pairs
  • show_nzd: Show NZD signal and display NZD pairs
  • Trend_Alert: Send Pair cross signal
  • Yellow_Zone_Alert: Send yellow zone Alert
  • Red_Zone_Alert: Send Red Zone Alert
  • Trend_Exit_Alert: Send Trend Exit Alert
  • Enable PopUp Alert: Enable Pop Up Notification
  • Enable Email: Enable Email Notification
  • Enable Push: Enable Push Notification
  • Display Multicurrency Dashboard: Multi Currency Dashboard Display
  • Show Trend Arrows: Enable/Disable Trend arrow display
  • Show Exit Arrows: Enable / Disable Exit arrow display.
  • Buy arrowColor: Arrow Color Settings
  • Sell arrowColor: Arrow Color Settings
  • Arrow Width: Arrow Width Settings


Note

  • Pair cross arrows and trend exit arrows might repaint on the current bar/candle as currency strength values changes

YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

>>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD



Reviews 9
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2021.06.26 05:40 
 

a good CSM - would appreciate if the programmer could remove the logo from the window screen. Logos should be confined to pdf instruction and the default setting of the indicator. The programmer is responsive and provides good service. Would be good if there is a column ShowAuto so that the indicator can just show the lines of the two pairs instead of all pairs

katototo
1375
katototo 2019.11.07 06:31 
 

Have been trying this for months side by side with all sorts Currency meters and I must say it gives better signals and on the automatic time frame selection it cuts out

a lot of the noise and gives very good buy and sell signals.

If it does not confirm your systems signal maybe you should not take it.

kennyschuble
133
kennyschuble 2019.07.18 18:37 
 

I have to say with the new updates to this it truly is a great volume strength meter ! So many ways to use it. With your current existing system its fabulous ! Having the volume strength of the market to confirm or backing of your current system ! The exiet Xs do work and are truly good exit signals. It's not a perfect indicator meter but one of the BEST ! I have added it to one or two other market meters for a market trading system and not just a pair system. Worth the buy !

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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Swing Continuation
Noiros Tech
2.6 (5)
Indicators
The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards . The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency st
Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5
Noiros Tech
4.71 (7)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
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Fair Value Gaps Trader
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)  are areas of supply/demand imbalance around a price area due to rapid price movement caused by bullish or bearish pressure outweighing the market reaction. The areas are identified by a space or gap in-between 3 consecutive candles. These areas can serve as a good support / resistance zone for trend re-entry especially when combined with market structure, liquidity analysis and trend direction. The fair value gap trader is a tool that helps traders catch trade entry signa
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M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Advanced Currency Meter MT5
Noiros Tech
4.5 (8)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD More About Advanced Currency Meter Every good forex system has the following basic components: Ability to recognize the trend direction. Ability to identify the strength of the trend and answer the basic question Is the market trending or is it in a range? Ability to identify safe entry points that will give a perfect risk to reward (RR) ratio on every position.
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Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (18)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
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One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
FRM Half Trend
Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
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Volatility Ratio Mt5
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The   Volatility Ratio   was developed by Jack D. Schwager to identify trading range and signal potential breakouts. The volatility ratio is defined as the current day's true range divided by the true range over a certain number of days N (i.e. N periods).  How to Use Volatility Ratio The use of a volatility ratio helps to identify situations where the price of
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Volatility Ratio
Noiros Tech
4.27 (15)
Indicators
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Flag Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (4)
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag.   Indicator Funda
High Volume Turns
Noiros Tech
4.38 (8)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Most of the time, market reversals / pull backs usually follow volume and price spikes thus  these spikes could be the first indication of an exhaustion and possible reversal/pullback. High volume Turns is an indicator that scans the market for price and volume spikes around over-bought/over-sold market conditions. These spikes when spotted serves as the first indi
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Daily Correlated Pairs
Noiros Tech
4.8 (5)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The popular saying in forex  "The Trend is your friend"   has always stood the test of time because it is valid statement for every generation of traders and in every market. Most successful traders do not fight against the trend but lend to flow with it.  Sometimes finding the best pair to trade can be a daunting task even when you have a good strategy . Some
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Camarilla Pivots Historical
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Camarilla Pivots Historical plots the historical data of the camarilla pivot point levels on the chart. The Camarilla Pivot levels was originated in 1989 by Nick Scott. The levels are used as primary support and resistance levels by Intraday traders. The levels are calculated with the following formula: R4 = C + RANGE * 1.1/2 R3 = C + RANGE * 1.1/4 R2 = C + RANG
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V1 Scalper
Noiros Tech
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD V1 Scalper is an easy to use tool designed for trend scalping. It tries to spot good entry points in a major trend by using swing high and lows formed along the trend . This tool can be used on Fx Pairs , Indices , Commodities and stocks. Not often  but in some signals , the arrow might repaint on the current candle so extra confirmation tools are advised for tr
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Mommentum Channel
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
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Advanced Trade Manager Pro
Noiros Tech
Experts
Ask any successful forex traders the secret of their success and they will tell you that the first key to a successful forex trading is proper trade management. Trade management is what differentiates the rookie from the pro in Forex. While the rookie trades based on emotions and greed, the pro trades based on certain logic and rules . These logic and rules are all embodied in a successful Trade Management System. Advanced Trade Manager is a combination of different trade management systems desi
Advanced Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Good News ! Advanced Currency Meter is more awesome now ! If you have been a fan of the free version of Advanced Currency Meter then I will implore you not to be discourage because you will soon find that the new paid version is worth every dime. Unlike the free version the new paid version of Advanced Currency Meter now has a newly added panel called the “% Daily Range” . Why A Paid Version Now? We believe you like good things and many who has used Advanced Currency Meter over the years will te
Multi TimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
3.4 (5)
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versi
Pivots Dashboard
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivots Dashboard is the single most complete instruments set for Pivot Points trading currently available in the market. We have done a comprehensive research prior to the product design to make sure that this product meets every need of Pivot Point trading. Pivots Points are significant levels technical analysts can use to determine directional movement and potential support/resistance levels. Pivot Points are thus predictive or leading indicators. While the points were originally used by floor
Wolfe Scanner Pro
Noiros Tech
3 (1)
Indicators
WOLFE WAVE PATTERNs First discovered by Bille Wolfe . The wolfe wave  is a 5 wave price action pattern that is formed by supply and demand in a market and the fight to reach equilibrium in the market . The entry spot of the pattern is defined by the breakout of the trend created by wave 1 and wave 3 . This pattern forms in any market where there is supply and demand thus it can also be used to trade commodities and stocks. Wolfe Waves are reversal patterns that usually carry a low risk margin. P
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Channel Vertex Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
Indicators
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Market Session Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST)
Complete Smart Market Concepts
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The  Complete Smart Market Concepts  indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets. Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this  indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.  
MultiTimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
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danmar
2479
danmar 2023.02.21 08:51 
 

Hi, it is a good product accurate in all TF and quite simple to use, well done, Thanks you

Noiros Tech
104100
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2023.03.12 03:14
Hello , we have just published version 2.2 . Please download and use the new version In this version We have made the following upgrades to the indicator . 1.) Line display Colors can be selected right from the input menu 2.) There is an option for the Text Size of the pair dashboard and also for the Text size of the currency dashboard 3.) The pairs on the main dashboard are filtered according to the currency you chose . E.g If you disable 'USD' , all 'USD' pairs disappear on the main dashboard Will look into your new request. Thanks
jmhuang
3144
jmhuang 2021.06.26 05:40 
 

a good CSM - would appreciate if the programmer could remove the logo from the window screen. Logos should be confined to pdf instruction and the default setting of the indicator. The programmer is responsive and provides good service. Would be good if there is a column ShowAuto so that the indicator can just show the lines of the two pairs instead of all pairs

Noiros Tech
104100
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2023.03.05 03:40
Thank you sir, will attend to all your points in our chat . Please note that there is an option named 'LINE DISPLAY' on the input menu. You can chose to display all currency lines of just the two lines for the current pair
Gerardo Llanos
393
Gerardo Llanos 2019.12.09 07:16 
 

Repinta

Noiros Tech
104100
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2023.03.05 03:42
Hello sir , please explain more what you experienced so i can help. This is a very good indicator that has helped many in their trading . Let me help you if you need more explanation on how to use it
katototo
1375
katototo 2019.11.07 06:31 
 

Have been trying this for months side by side with all sorts Currency meters and I must say it gives better signals and on the automatic time frame selection it cuts out

a lot of the noise and gives very good buy and sell signals.

If it does not confirm your systems signal maybe you should not take it.

Smarter Objects, LLC
385
Rodney Jean Pierre 2019.10.25 21:27 
 

After suffix fix, I was actually able to use VS28. It paid for itself in one trade (even though I was 10 pips late on M5 entry)! Very promising, looking forward to Developer continued investment in VS28.

kennyschuble
133
kennyschuble 2019.07.18 18:37 
 

I have to say with the new updates to this it truly is a great volume strength meter ! So many ways to use it. With your current existing system its fabulous ! Having the volume strength of the market to confirm or backing of your current system ! The exiet Xs do work and are truly good exit signals. It's not a perfect indicator meter but one of the BEST ! I have added it to one or two other market meters for a market trading system and not just a pair system. Worth the buy !

Hassan
482
Hassan 2019.05.04 12:32 
 

Very volatile. Not accurate.

Update: I did not find something new in the update cursor became redraw when the signal comes to go to another frame. And when I go back to the frame that I received the signal disappear and appear elsewhere. I talked to the author of the index but he was unable to solve the problem I do not recommend buying this indicator.

Noiros Tech
104100
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2021.06.26 11:37
Have you tried the new version ? Also there is an option for time frame change in the indicator, just in case the current time frame is too volatile for you , a higher time frame would be more stable
harrygift
58
harrygift 2019.05.02 19:42 
 

There is literally no support after purchase. i have called. sent whatsapp. emailed. the guy spoke with me briefly and that was it...i have been beging for a reply ever since..nada...not recommended/

Noiros Tech
104100
Reply from developer Nesimeye Oswald 2023.03.05 03:43
Sorry about that . All issues resolved. Thanks
Max J
336
Max J 2018.10.24 18:54 
 

This is a good product. I have been using it and it helps me decide the right direction of price action.

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