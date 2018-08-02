Volume Strength 28
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 12 September 2024
- Activations: 10
Version 1.6 !
Volume Strength 28 is better , easier to use and more awesome ! Based on complaint we got from the reviews, we understood many don't know how to really use the time frame setting on the input menu thus they have complaints of volatility, thus we have designed an Automatic Time Frame selection system that is suitable for novice traders.! The design of the indicator has been changed along with some calculation metrics. Based on complaints of high volatility we have been getting ,we have designed this version around a stable market system with the ability to spot early trends and exit trends early. In addition to the trend line display, there is an easy view histogram display that is selectable so you can choose the display you want!
Volume always precedes price. Supply and Demand in forex is best defined by trade volumes and trends are formed by supply and demand. Thus if you want to see the move before it happens, take your eyes from the price and look at the volume. Volume Strength 28 is a currency meter that is different from any you’ve come across. Typical currency meters found in the forex markets/community uses price as bases of their analysis however this currency meter uses volume as the bases of its analysis.
Volume strength 28 analyses the trade volume of 28 currency pairs and defines the strength of a currency based on volume. With this logic you can easily spot both micro and macro moves in a currency pair even before they happen.
Applications
There are many applications of the Volume Strength 28 but we are just going to highlight a few we have been able to define with success. I encourage every user of this product not just to focus on these few applications but to study and discover it more because we are still yet to exhaust its applications.
- Spot strong / weak currencies.
- Spot trends at its earliest stage.
- Know the stage of trend and the best time to enter trades.
- Spot the end of a trend.
- Spot reversals at its early stage.
- Spot pull backs at its earliest stage.
Features
- Trend Arrows: Has pair cross arrows to show trend change on charts
- Trend Exit Arrows: Has trend exit arrows to identify the end of a trend and possible reversals/pull backs
- Multi-Currency Dashboard: It has multi-currency dashboard for display of trend direction and trend stage for 28 currency pairs.
- Notification/ Alert: The indicator has pop up notification, email notification and push notification for trend change and trade zones.
How to Use
Make sure all data are loaded to get correct strength values. Incomplete data will be displayed on the screen. Incomplete might return wrong strength values thus they should be updated.
Time Frame: Can be used on any Time Frame , Best result H1 Time frame
Data Error: To get the correct volume strength values, it is compulsory that all 28 currency pair data must up to date.
Input menu
- History: Historical Plotting Bars
- Time Frame: Indicator Time Frame
- Symbol Prefix: Prefix Settings for currency pairs with prefix
- show_usd: Show USD signal and display USD pairs
- show_eur: Show EUR signal and display EUR pairs
- show_gbp: Show GBP signal and display GBP pairs
- show_jpy: Show JPY signal and display JPY pairs
- show_chf: Show CHF signal and display CHF pairs
- show_cad: Show CAD signal and display CAD pairs
- show_aud: Show AUD signal and display AUD pairs
- show_nzd: Show NZD signal and display NZD pairs
- Trend_Alert: Send Pair cross signal
- Yellow_Zone_Alert: Send yellow zone Alert
- Red_Zone_Alert: Send Red Zone Alert
- Trend_Exit_Alert: Send Trend Exit Alert
- Enable PopUp Alert: Enable Pop Up Notification
- Enable Email: Enable Email Notification
- Enable Push: Enable Push Notification
- Display Multicurrency Dashboard: Multi Currency Dashboard Display
- Show Trend Arrows: Enable/Disable Trend arrow display
- Show Exit Arrows: Enable / Disable Exit arrow display.
- Buy arrowColor: Arrow Color Settings
- Sell arrowColor: Arrow Color Settings
- Arrow Width: Arrow Width Settings
Note
- Pair cross arrows and trend exit arrows might repaint on the current bar/candle as currency strength values changes
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !
a good CSM - would appreciate if the programmer could remove the logo from the window screen. Logos should be confined to pdf instruction and the default setting of the indicator. The programmer is responsive and provides good service. Would be good if there is a column ShowAuto so that the indicator can just show the lines of the two pairs instead of all pairs