V1 Scalper
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !
V1 Scalper is an easy to use tool designed for trend scalping. It tries to spot good entry points in a major trend by using swing high and lows formed along the trend . This tool can be used on Fx Pairs , Indices , Commodities and stocks.
Not often but in some signals , the arrow might repaint on the current candle so extra confirmation tools are advised for trade entry .
INPUTs
- Arrow Sensitivity : The arrow sensitivity defines the frequency for the entry arrows. The higher the sensitivity the more accurate the entry arrows.
- Trend Sensitivity : This defines the scan period of the trend, the shorter the sensitivity the shorter the period of trend and vice versa.
We Are Social
Join our public Channel and community To get free daily signals and faster support on our products . Also get daily trading tips , news and advice .
Click Here To Subscribe To Our Channel || Click Here To Join Our Community