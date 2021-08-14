Daily Correlated Pairs

4.8

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The popular saying in forex  "The Trend is your friend"  has always stood the test of time because it is valid statement for every generation of traders and in every market. Most successful traders do not fight against the trend but lend to flow with it.

 Sometimes finding the best pair to trade can be a daunting task even when you have a good strategy . Some strategies works well with trending markets and some don't . So the question is how can you easily spot trending pairs without any hassle.

Daily Correlated Pairs is an indicator with many uses for a trader with the right discretion but we are just going highlight on a few uses here.

The indicator scans all pairs that carries one of the symbol of the current chart pair and show their strength and weakness in relation to each other so that you can make the right and informed pick when trading that pair or its correlated  pairs.

The indicator in a sense lays out the correlation between different pairs in one dashboard view.


ADX Filter

To make this indicator , we added an ADX filter to the dashboard . ADX has always been used by many professional forex traders to define a trending and non-trending market . When ever the ADX arrow appears , it means the ADX is trending and when ever it doesn't it means the market might be in a range.

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Reviews 8
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 01:07 
 

Good currency pairs correlation

Nivin Swing Trader
184
Nivin Swing Trader 2022.02.18 00:57 
 

Super useful

Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.12.18 02:42 
 

Completely Valid

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Rian Rismawan
47
Rian Rismawan 2024.12.13 22:52 
 

good but i hope the setting is updated, like can move location the indicator panel on the chart

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.16 01:07 
 

Good currency pairs correlation

Nivin Swing Trader
184
Nivin Swing Trader 2022.02.18 00:57 
 

Super useful

andrei150
461
andrei150 2022.01.19 08:49 
 

Не понимаю, что хорошего в этом индикаторе увидели предыдущие "ораторы" по мне так , толку ни какого.

Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.12.18 02:42 
 

Completely Valid

492253
51
492253 2021.10.15 14:59 
 

good indy

Da-Hal Ink
28
Da-Hal Ink 2021.09.30 11:03 
 

A perfectly great indicator easing the seach for pairs to trade. Addition of the ADX enables identification of trending pairs which allows easy identification of pairs of choice to profit easily. 5 stars for those who are friends with trends

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2021.09.10 15:20 
 

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