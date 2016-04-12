Advanced Currency Meter

Good News ! Advanced Currency Meter is more awesome now !

If you have been a fan of the free version of Advanced Currency Meter then I will implore you not to be discourage because you will soon find that the new paid version is worth every dime. Unlike the free version the new paid version of Advanced Currency Meter now has a newly added panel called the “% Daily Range”.

Why A Paid Version Now?

We believe you like good things and many who has used Advanced Currency Meter over the years will testify that it has gone from good to better but now Advanced Currency Meter is awesome!. We have just added a small charge for the new awesomeness, that can’t be  greedy of us now, can it ?

What Is the newly added “% Daily Range” about?

Every day the market moves occurs in a daily ranges. The maximum move most of the times before a market reverses daily is the average daily range in pips . The daily range panel measures the percentage move of the current price from the daily range level. At an overbought level of >80% , the market is most likely to reverse for the day.

More About Advanced Currency Meter

Every good forex system has the following basic components:

  1. Ability to recognize the trend direction.
  2. Ability to identify the strength of the trend and answer the basic question
    • Is the market trending or is it in a range?
  3. Ability to identify safe entry points that will give a perfect risk to reward (RR) ratio on every position.

How Advanced Currency Meter Helps you Achieve These Components

Advanced Currency Meter is a tool that measures the strength between individual currencies in a pair. Advanced Currency Meter goes further in employing Moving Average and ADX indicators to confirm the strength of a pair, identify the trend and identify the stage of the trend.

INTRODUCING : Multi-TimeFrame Currency MeterIt is an upgraded version of Advanced Currency Meter. It displays currency strength for up to 3 timeframes (D1,W1,MN1) thus showing the currency that has the most sustainable strength over a long period of time. Advanced currency Meter only displays currency strength for Daily(D1) timeframe.  Multi-TimeFrame Currency Meter also displays Trend direction for up to 3 timeframes thus showing currency pairs with the strongest trend. Also has notification alert for trend change! .  Click Here to download Multi-TimeFrame Currency Meter.

What is the direction of the trend

With Advanced Currency Meter, you can easily view the direction of the trend for all currency pairs in one window. It has two basic panels: one of the panels contains the strength of different currencies and the other shows the trend and strength of the currency pairs. When ever the arrow is UP, this is an indication of buy trend and when ever the arrow is DOWN, this is an indication of a down trend.


What is the strength of the trend

With Advanced Currency Meter, you can easily ascertain the strength of a trend even if you are a novice. When ever a currency pair is trending, an arrow is displayed to indicate the trend direction. When ever a currency is in a range, the arrow is deleted to indicate that there is no direction.


Where do i enter the trend to have a good Risk Reward Ratio

With Advanced Currency Meter, you can easily ascertain the best entry points in a trend. Whenever the difference in strength (off-set) between two currencies in a pair is greater than 4.0, this is strong indication to enter the trend. At this stage the market is likely to move in only one direction for a while thus this a strong indicator for entry points


Simplicity

One good attribute of the Advanced Currency Meter is its simple view. No complicated trend lines, channels, arrows etc... Just numbers that even a 10 year old can read.

Inputs

  • Impulse TimeFrame : Time frame for impulse meter calculations.
  • symbol_prefix: symbol prefix
  • symbol_suffix: symbol suffix
  • Currency Strength Dashboard color : currency strength panel color
  • Currency Stregth Text Color : currency strength panel texts
  • Trend Strength Text Color : Trend strength panel texts 


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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards . The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency st
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This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
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M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
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This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
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Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
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YTS GCC SERVICES LTD YTSHACK SEGAL
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YTS GCC SERVICES LTD YTSHACK SEGAL 2020.02.08 07:46 
 

hi

i use free indicur whaen he waz free

now i buy it and the new is not like old

the old more good

i use it in 3 mt-4 all one the time day is diffrenet i meen usa europe toku so in old he show me when new day strat in new i buy is the same

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