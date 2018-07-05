Power Grid Bot

4

AUDCAD M15, EURUSD M15 and GBPUSD M15. This professional trading robot trades using the best proven strategies. In addition to excellent entries it uses a dynamic grid system that adapts to volatility and manages positions. It was developed and tested using  in-sample statistical data of several Forex brokers for verification. The data sample was big enough to include all kinds of market sentiments. The strategy was then tested on out-of-sample data to verify the in-sample performance. The EA has a high win rate of over 80%. Should a position go into the drawdown despite the good entry, the intelligent gridsystem manages the trade in order to still make a profit in the end. Low spread of around 10 points (1 pip) and high leverage of 1:500 are recommended. Backtest using Tickdata.




Inputs


  • EnableHedging - true/false
  • Balance Stopp Loss for each pair in percent of balance-  If more than one pair is traded at the same time
  • Initial Lotsize - lot size of first trade  (will increase automatically if balance increases)
  • Balance - Your account Balance (recommend min 2000 in currency)
  • Balance Step Lots  - put the same value here as Balance
  • Lot addition   lot increase per position (will increase automatically if balance increases)
  • Maximum Lotsize -  maximum Lotsize (based on balance, will increase automatically if balance increases)
  • Maximum open positions - maximum number of trades 
  • Grid Distance (minimum in pips) - minimum distance of a grid order (recommend leave 25)
  • Magic Number- for trade identification (EURUSD and GBPUSD, don't change)
  • Maximum Spread (in points)- protective filter against high spreads
  • FIFO (for US brokers) - apply FIFO rule true or false
  • Trade Comment - for trade identification purposes
  • Profit Target (in pips) - Take profit (in pips), 5 pips gives best longterm results
  • Trailingstop- set to false by default, best for longterm results
  • Trailing Step (in pips) - Trailes by this value, leave at 5 for best longterm performance
  • Stop Loss all Trades in percent of balance -  Percentage stop loss based on account size
  • December Filter   - true/false , if true: no trades from December 22nd till January 5th
  • GMT offset (Wintertime) - your broker winter GMT offset 
  • US DST - true/false: if true automatic change wintertime to summertime and back (according to US DST)


GMT offset and US DST (depends on your broker)

 



Reviews 4
Vincent Delmas
360
Vincent Delmas 2020.08.10 01:52 
 

i have bought this EA a few weeks ago and run it live.So far only good trades ,the strategy is solid .Stefan is a nice guy ,very responsive and available ,he answers and explains all you can ask for.Really great product. Deserves 5 stars,for sure

Khoa Le
1993
Khoa Le 2019.02.13 10:04 
 

I ran this EA on my ICM account and so far it's great. Even though the backtest is good but you will need to take precaution and stop EA before the critical events like Brexit vote... 5* for now.

Pankom Sriboonlue
2247
Pankom Sriboonlue 2018.11.27 05:06 
 

BT look amazing

Go Live​ since​ 24​ jan​ 2019​

So,far so good..

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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Night XP
Stefan Kueffner
Experts
Recommended Pairs: EURUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,GBPUSD, EURCAD,EURAUD,USDCAD,AUDCAD,(AUDUSD,  GBPAUD,GBPCAD) Timeframe: M15 It is strongly recommended to use a good ECN broker with low spreads and commissions only. Make sure to run the expert on a VPS all the time. Description  Advanced algorithm with filters for entering and exiting the market. Usually in and out of the market in a short time. Positions are not held long. Use recommended pairs only.  The EA must be attached to the M15 char
Hedge Hogg
Stefan Kueffner
Experts
Hedge Hogg is not the classic hedge strategy you often see, with two trades opening at the same time hedging each other from the beginning. It is rather a trend following hedge strategy, meaning trades are opened in the direction of the trend using a proven dynamic grid algorithm, and starting to hedge when the trend changes. The whole basket is closed as soon as breakeven is reached or the trailed profit target is hit. I have developed the strategy for GBPUSD on the M15 timeframe.  It can basic
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Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2023.11.28 20:17 
 

Tested this bot with 2023 data, see comment #88... No reply from the developper, obviously he lost interest in this project, therefore I cannot recommend it...

Vincent Delmas
360
Vincent Delmas 2020.08.10 01:52 
 

i have bought this EA a few weeks ago and run it live.So far only good trades ,the strategy is solid .Stefan is a nice guy ,very responsive and available ,he answers and explains all you can ask for.Really great product. Deserves 5 stars,for sure

Khoa Le
1993
Khoa Le 2019.02.13 10:04 
 

I ran this EA on my ICM account and so far it's great. Even though the backtest is good but you will need to take precaution and stop EA before the critical events like Brexit vote... 5* for now.

Pankom Sriboonlue
2247
Pankom Sriboonlue 2018.11.27 05:06 
 

BT look amazing

Go Live​ since​ 24​ jan​ 2019​

So,far so good..

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