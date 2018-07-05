Power Grid Bot
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.0
- Updated: 1 February 2021
- Activations: 10
AUDCAD M15, EURUSD M15 and GBPUSD M15. This professional trading robot trades using the best proven strategies. In addition to excellent entries it uses a dynamic grid system that adapts to volatility and manages positions. It was developed and tested using in-sample statistical data of several Forex brokers for verification. The data sample was big enough to include all kinds of market sentiments. The strategy was then tested on out-of-sample data to verify the in-sample performance. The EA has a high win rate of over 80%. Should a position go into the drawdown despite the good entry, the intelligent gridsystem manages the trade in order to still make a profit in the end. Low spread of around 10 points (1 pip) and high leverage of 1:500 are recommended. Backtest using Tickdata.
Inputs
- EnableHedging - true/false
- Balance Stopp Loss for each pair in percent of balance- If more than one pair is traded at the same time
- Initial Lotsize - lot size of first trade (will increase automatically if balance increases)
- Balance - Your account Balance (recommend min 2000 in currency)
- Balance Step Lots - put the same value here as Balance
- Lot addition - lot increase per position (will increase automatically if balance increases)
- Maximum Lotsize - maximum Lotsize (based on balance, will increase automatically if balance increases)
- Maximum open positions - maximum number of trades
- Grid Distance (minimum in pips) - minimum distance of a grid order (recommend leave 25)
- Magic Number- for trade identification (EURUSD and GBPUSD, don't change)
- Maximum Spread (in points)- protective filter against high spreads
- FIFO (for US brokers) - apply FIFO rule true or false
- Trade Comment - for trade identification purposes
- Profit Target (in pips) - Take profit (in pips), 5 pips gives best longterm results
- Trailingstop- set to false by default, best for longterm results
- Trailing Step (in pips) - Trailes by this value, leave at 5 for best longterm performance
- Stop Loss all Trades in percent of balance - Percentage stop loss based on account size
- December Filter - true/false , if true: no trades from December 22nd till January 5th
- GMT offset (Wintertime) - your broker winter GMT offset
- US DST - true/false: if true automatic change wintertime to summertime and back (according to US DST)
GMT offset and US DST (depends on your broker)
i have bought this EA a few weeks ago and run it live.So far only good trades ,the strategy is solid .Stefan is a nice guy ,very responsive and available ,he answers and explains all you can ask for.Really great product. Deserves 5 stars,for sure