Power Grid Bot

AUDCAD M15, EURUSD M15 and GBPUSD M15. This professional trading robot trades using the best proven strategies. In addition to excellent entries it uses a dynamic grid system that adapts to volatility and manages positions. It was developed and tested using in-sample statistical data of several Forex brokers for verification. The data sample was big enough to include all kinds of market sentiments. The strategy was then tested on out-of-sample data to verify the in-sample performance. The EA has a high win rate of over 80%. Should a position go into the drawdown despite the good entry, the intelligent gridsystem manages the trade in order to still make a profit in the end. Low spread of around 10 points (1 pip) and high leverage of 1:500 are recommended. Backtest using Tickdata.