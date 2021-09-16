Mommentum Channel
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- Version: 1.0
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Momentum channel is a simple momentum based system yet with a great degree of accuracy in detecting turning points. The market momentum are defined by Average True Range Channels . When price breaks these channels most times , it is an indication of a shift in market momentum and thus a possible new trend formation.
The system can be traded on any time frame and symbol and can also be used to trade commodities and stocks.
INPUT MENU
- ATR_Period : Average True Range Momentum Period
- ATRMultip : First Momentum multiplier
- ATRMultip1 : Second Momentum multiplier
- Enable_PopUp_Alert : Enable / Disable Notifications
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E' un indicatore di utilità estrema, peccato che per farlo funzionare si debba aggiornare manualmente rilanciando l'indicatore ma anche così mi è utilissimo come conferma all'ingresso, forse sarà perchè io lavoro su TF 1 Minuto , per il resto è un indicatore gratuito non dimentichiamolo. Grazie per questo gioiello