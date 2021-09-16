Mommentum Channel

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Momentum channel is a simple momentum based system yet with a great degree of accuracy in detecting turning points. The market momentum are defined by Average True Range Channels . When price breaks these channels most times , it is an indication of a shift in market momentum and thus a possible new trend formation.

The system can be traded on any time frame and symbol and can also be used to trade commodities and stocks.





INPUT MENU

ATR_Period : Average True Range Momentum Period



ATRMultip : First Momentum multiplier

ATRMultip1 : Second Momentum multiplier



Enable_PopUp_Alert : Enable / Disable Notifications

