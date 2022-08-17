Advanced Currency Meter MT5

4.5

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More About Advanced Currency Meter

Every good forex system has the following basic components:

  1. Ability to recognize the trend direction.
  2. Ability to identify the strength of the trend and answer the basic question
    • Is the market trending or is it in a range?
  3. Ability to identify safe entry points that will give a perfect risk to reward (RR) ratio on every position.

How Advanced Currency Meter Helps you Achieve These Components

Advanced Currency Meter is a tool that measures the strength between individual currencies in a pair. Advanced Currency Meter goes further in employing Moving Average and ADX indicators to confirm the strength of a pair, identify the trend and identify the stage of the trend.


What is the direction of the trend

With Advanced Currency Meter, you can easily view the direction of the trend for all currency pairs in one window. It has two basic panels: one of the panels contains the strength of different currencies and the other shows the trend and strength of the currency pairs. When ever the arrow is UP, this is an indication of buy trend and when ever the arrow is DOWN, this is an indication of a down trend.


What is the strength of the trend

With Advanced Currency Meter, you can easily ascertain the strength of a trend even if you are a novice. When ever a currency pair is trending, an arrow is displayed to indicate the trend direction. When ever a currency is in a range, the arrow is deleted to indicate that there is no direction.


Where do i enter the trend to have a good Risk Reward Ratio

With Advanced Currency Meter, you can easily ascertain the best entry points in a trend. Whenever the difference in strength (off-set) between two currencies in a pair is greater than 4.0, this is strong indication to enter the trend. At this stage the market is likely to move in only one direction for a while thus this a strong indicator for entry points


Simplicity

One good attribute of the Advanced Currency Meter is its simple view. No complicated trend lines, channels, arrows etc... Just numbers that even a 10 year old can read.

Inputs

  • Impulse TimeFrame : Time frame for impulse meter calculations.
  • symbol_prefix: symbol prefix
  • symbol_suffix: symbol suffix
  • Currency Strength Dashboard color : currency strength panel color
  • Currency Stregth Text Color : currency strength panel texts
  • Trend Strength Text Color : Trend strength panel texts 

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Reviews 10
Didik
144
Didik 2026.04.24 06:58 
 

Thank You Very Much

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2024.12.31 13:21 
 

awesome thanks a lot.

amcq2001
29
amcq2001 2024.02.07 01:02 
 

Thks for the quality of the tools

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Noiros Tech
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The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST)
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Noiros Tech
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The  Complete Smart Market Concepts  indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets. Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this  indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.  
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Noiros Tech
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This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
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M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
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Noiros Tech
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This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
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Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
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Didik
144
Didik 2026.04.24 06:58 
 

Thank You Very Much

CocoBongo
77
CocoBongo 2025.03.18 12:31 
 

When the price changes, everything changes in second, so it means very misleading component. never ever decide related with this strength meter, maybe you can take a snapshot from current market, that's all .

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2024.12.31 13:21 
 

awesome thanks a lot.

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 04:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

amcq2001
29
amcq2001 2024.02.07 01:02 
 

Thks for the quality of the tools

johan venter
58
johan venter 2023.11.15 17:30 
 

This is a great tool. The indicators are near accuracy. I am confused though, if USD is highest an JPY is lowest why does it NOT BULL? Unable to rate support as I never used them.

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.06.29 03:15 
 

Muy útil gracias

Alexandru Casian
763
Alexandru Casian 2023.04.21 11:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.04.17 11:40 
 

very good indicator

AJ_
85
AJ_ 2022.10.26 09:51 
 

Very good Indicator

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