Channel Vertex Pro Mt5

Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern .

Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement  or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal . 


Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation. A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that forms as a result of the struggle between supply and demand in a market . 

Combining a price channel and a triangle pattern makes it easy to spot positions where trend continuation are sustainable and less inclined to fail .

Channel vertex is a non repaint and non repaint indicator designed with accurate stats dashboard to inform the trader on profitability in terms of accuracy and pips .


Product Features 

  1. Non repaint 
  2. Non Backpaint 
  3. Accurate statistics dashboard 
  4. Profit in Accuracy percentage (%) calculated 
  5. Profit in pips calculated 

 

STATISTICS DASHBOARD INFORMTION

Some of the major information given by the statistics dashboard includes :

1.) Current Stop Loss & Take Profit : The stop loss and take profit of the current pattern formed is shown on the stats.

2.) Accuracy : The accuracy of all signals is calculated as the percentage of the total signals that were profitable. 

            Accuracy   = (Profitable Signals /Total Signals)*100

  Also along with the accuracy calculated the profitable signals and the total signals counted are also displayed for transparency.

3.) Counted Days : Total number of trading days counted given the current history tested. With this information along with the Net Profit, traders can calculate their average daily profit.


INPUT MENU SETTINGS


The basic settings for the indicator are as follows :

  • Chanel Period : The period value for the channel , the greater the period , the greater the accuracy
  • Chanel Deviation : Deviation for the channel , the greater the deviation , the wider the channel becomes
  • Ma Type : Channel Moving Average Type
  • Pattern Amplitude : This is the period used to scan the triangle vertexes
  • Pattern History : History to use for the display
  • Show Dashboard : True / False
  • First TP Fib : Fibonacci ratio for the first Take Profit
  • Second TP Fib : Fibonacci ratio for the second Take Profit
  • Minimum Retracement : The minimal retracement value for the second leg of the channel vertex
  • Maximum Retracement : The maximal retracement value for the second leg of the channel vertex

YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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Noiros Tech
2.6 (5)
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The swing continuation pattern happens in a trend direction after a short reversal / pull back . As the name suggests , these patterns occurs along the swing high and swing lows of a trend , this makes the patterns very low risk patterns with potential high rewards . The swing continuation indicator also combines Currency Meter as a filter for its execution. The idea is to go with both the price trend flow and currency trend flow. Which means the price action must be supported by the currency st
Heiken Ashi Rsi Oscillator MT5
Noiros Tech
4.71 (7)
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M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
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M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
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Noiros Tech
4.94 (18)
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Advanced Currency Meter MT5
Noiros Tech
4.5 (8)
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YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD More About Advanced Currency Meter Every good forex system has the following basic components: Ability to recognize the trend direction. Ability to identify the strength of the trend and answer the basic question Is the market trending or is it in a range? Ability to identify safe entry points that will give a perfect risk to reward (RR) ratio on every position.
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Noiros Tech
3.5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD   The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget   . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a  popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel . System BackGround ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
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Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Volatility Ratio Mt5
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The   Volatility Ratio   was developed by Jack D. Schwager to identify trading range and signal potential breakouts. The volatility ratio is defined as the current day's true range divided by the true range over a certain number of days N (i.e. N periods).  How to Use Volatility Ratio The use of a volatility ratio helps to identify situations where the price of
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Noiros Tech
4.27 (15)
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Channel Vertex Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
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Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Flag Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (4)
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag.   Indicator Funda
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Noiros Tech
4.38 (8)
Indicators
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4.8 (5)
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YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The popular saying in forex  "The Trend is your friend"   has always stood the test of time because it is valid statement for every generation of traders and in every market. Most successful traders do not fight against the trend but lend to flow with it.  Sometimes finding the best pair to trade can be a daunting task even when you have a good strategy . Some
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V1 Scalper
Noiros Tech
Indicators
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Camarilla Pivots Historical
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Camarilla Pivots Historical plots the historical data of the camarilla pivot point levels on the chart. The Camarilla Pivot levels was originated in 1989 by Nick Scott. The levels are used as primary support and resistance levels by Intraday traders. The levels are calculated with the following formula: R4 = C + RANGE * 1.1/2 R3 = C + RANGE * 1.1/4 R2 = C + RANG
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Mommentum Channel
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD Momentum channel is a simple momentum based system yet with a great degree of accuracy in detecting turning points. The market momentum are defined by Average True Range Channels . When price breaks these channels most times , it is an indication of a shift in market momentum and thus a possible new trend formation. The system can be traded on any time frame and
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Advanced Trade Manager Pro
Noiros Tech
Experts
Ask any successful forex traders the secret of their success and they will tell you that the first key to a successful forex trading is proper trade management. Trade management is what differentiates the rookie from the pro in Forex. While the rookie trades based on emotions and greed, the pro trades based on certain logic and rules . These logic and rules are all embodied in a successful Trade Management System. Advanced Trade Manager is a combination of different trade management systems desi
Advanced Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
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Good News ! Advanced Currency Meter is more awesome now ! If you have been a fan of the free version of Advanced Currency Meter then I will implore you not to be discourage because you will soon find that the new paid version is worth every dime. Unlike the free version the new paid version of Advanced Currency Meter now has a newly added panel called the “% Daily Range” . Why A Paid Version Now? We believe you like good things and many who has used Advanced Currency Meter over the years will te
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Noiros Tech
3.4 (5)
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This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versi
Pivots Dashboard
Noiros Tech
5 (1)
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Pivots Dashboard is the single most complete instruments set for Pivot Points trading currently available in the market. We have done a comprehensive research prior to the product design to make sure that this product meets every need of Pivot Point trading. Pivots Points are significant levels technical analysts can use to determine directional movement and potential support/resistance levels. Pivot Points are thus predictive or leading indicators. While the points were originally used by floor
Volume Strength 28
Noiros Tech
3.75 (8)
Indicators
Version 1.6 ! Volume Strength 28 is better , easier to use and more awesome ! Based on complaint we got from the reviews, we understood many don't know how to really use the time frame setting on the input menu thus they have complaints of volatility, thus we have designed an Automatic Time Frame selection system that is suitable for novice traders.! The design of the indicator has been changed along with some calculation metrics. Based on complaints of high volatility we have been getting ,we
Wolfe Scanner Pro
Noiros Tech
3 (1)
Indicators
WOLFE WAVE PATTERNs First discovered by Bille Wolfe . The wolfe wave  is a 5 wave price action pattern that is formed by supply and demand in a market and the fight to reach equilibrium in the market . The entry spot of the pattern is defined by the breakout of the trend created by wave 1 and wave 3 . This pattern forms in any market where there is supply and demand thus it can also be used to trade commodities and stocks. Wolfe Waves are reversal patterns that usually carry a low risk margin. P
Congestion Breakout Pro
Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Market Session Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST)
Complete Smart Market Concepts
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The  Complete Smart Market Concepts  indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets. Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this  indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.  
MultiTimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
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