AFM Trade

5

Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators.

Principle of operation
The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close.

Main advantages

Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description. 

Advisor Launch

  • it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allows you to unify the results of trading on quotes from different brokers, unload computer resources and speed up testing.
  • checks and notifies about the availability of automated trading
  • reports on the reasons for restarting the adviser
  • controls the correctness of configuration settings and notifies the user about critical inconsistencies of the entered data (in this case, incorrect data automatically changes to the minimum allowable)
  • how to run the Expert Advisor on multiple pairs is described here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/52168#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=25526305
Trade
  • works with any type of account, including cent
  • compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators (FIFO и Hedge orders prohibited)
  • does not depend on the deposit currency, considering it when setting up settlements
  • it is possible to use part of the deposit and / or split the deposit into several advisors
  • The current version of the EA includes 90 disconnected algorithms
  • for a selected group of algorithms, you can set a lot different from the base
  • can automatically select lot for any deposit size using the “virtual balance” setting
  • trades simultaneously and independently in two directions (it is possible to disable any of the directions)
  • stops trading when a specified daily profit is reached
  • allows you to set the drawdown size and sends a notification when it is reached
  • uses logical stop loss and take profit
  • control and auto-tuning for the minimum spread
Statistics and notifications
  • statistics are kept (open trades, drawdowns, profit) for each algorithm, saves it to a file and restores this information from a file after a computer reboot or restart of the adviser
  • statistics are shown (separately buy and sale) by the number of open transactions, total balance, lot, drawdown, daily profit in deposit currency and in pips, current spread, leverage, take profit
  • sending information on account transactions by email and push notifications to a mobile device is supported
  • during the trading process, the journal displays detailed information about all operations
  • sound notifications are provided when opening and closing orders
  • displays the level of forced closing of orders (StopOut)
  • view button Alert notifications is displayed on the panel
Failure Protection
  • not critical to terminal and computer reboots
  • saves information about current open positions and algorithms to a configuration file and restores this information after a computer restart or restart of the adviser
  • has protection against uncontrolled multiple opening of orders as a result of a crash in the computer's memory or a program crash
  • blocking of random manual changes of orders opened by the adviser is provided
  • not sensitive to chart timeframe switching
  • blocks the start of indicators in the chart window to avoid conflicts
Debugging
  • for testing, use the Open prices only Period M1 mode
  • does not require optimization in the strategy tester
  • during testing, it keeps statistics for each algorithm and saves it to a file
  • during testing, the journal displays detailed information about all operations and counts the time remaining until the end of the test

Preset files can be downloaded here


Products Links to preset files (*.set )
description of settings (*.xlsx) https://disk.yandex.ru/d/jZfCN6sXrGLT_Q
XAUUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/H5s1HQDzXf7qxQ
EURUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/nMUJZ1gr5xhkHg
GBPUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/1ri_THnkzmk7cA
USDCHF https://disk.yandex.ru/d/CNSNzDK266CO_g
AUDUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/T4aUbxnQAsC5UA
USDJPY  https://disk.yandex.ru/d/QelFHKdKFtJ4_w
Work is underway to configure other products  

Test results

  • Below are the results of backtests with Power settings.


Reviews 1
Artem Battalov
125
Artem Battalov 2021.10.29 23:01 
 

Лучший продукт что встречал за 14 летний опыт. Советник работает отлично, просадки минимальны, главное пользоваться настройками автора "сеты", без самодеятельности. Поддержка от автора на уровне при возникновении вопросов, за это отдельный лайк.

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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
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Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
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Artem Battalov
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Artem Battalov 2021.10.29 23:01 
 

Лучший продукт что встречал за 14 летний опыт. Советник работает отлично, просадки минимальны, главное пользоваться настройками автора "сеты", без самодеятельности. Поддержка от автора на уровне при возникновении вопросов, за это отдельный лайк.

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