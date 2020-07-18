AFM Trade
- Experts
-
Vladimir Pavlov54 years old. Graduated from the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of Moscow State University. I have been programming and creating mathematical models since 1989. In trading since 2014.
- Version: 8.790
- Updated: 11 April 2023
- Activations: 8
Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators.Principle of operation
The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close.
Main advantages
Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.
Advisor Launch
- it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allows you to unify the results of trading on quotes from different brokers, unload computer resources and speed up testing.
- checks and notifies about the availability of automated trading
- reports on the reasons for restarting the adviser
- controls the correctness of configuration settings and notifies the user about critical inconsistencies of the entered data (in this case, incorrect data automatically changes to the minimum allowable)
- how to run the Expert Advisor on multiple pairs is described here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/52168#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=25526305
Trade
- works with any type of account, including cent
- compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators (FIFO и Hedge orders prohibited)
- does not depend on the deposit currency, considering it when setting up settlements
- it is possible to use part of the deposit and / or split the deposit into several advisors
- The current version of the EA includes 90 disconnected algorithms
- for a selected group of algorithms, you can set a lot different from the base
- can automatically select lot for any deposit size using the “virtual balance” setting
- trades simultaneously and independently in two directions (it is possible to disable any of the directions)
- stops trading when a specified daily profit is reached
- allows you to set the drawdown size and sends a notification when it is reached
- uses logical stop loss and take profit
- control and auto-tuning for the minimum spread
Statistics and notifications
- statistics are kept (open trades, drawdowns, profit) for each algorithm, saves it to a file and restores this information from a file after a computer reboot or restart of the adviser
- statistics are shown (separately buy and sale) by the number of open transactions, total balance, lot, drawdown, daily profit in deposit currency and in pips, current spread, leverage, take profit
- sending information on account transactions by email and push notifications to a mobile device is supported
- during the trading process, the journal displays detailed information about all operations
- sound notifications are provided when opening and closing orders
- displays the level of forced closing of orders (StopOut)
- view button Alert notifications is displayed on the panel
Failure Protection
- not critical to terminal and computer reboots
- saves information about current open positions and algorithms to a configuration file and restores this information after a computer restart or restart of the adviser
- has protection against uncontrolled multiple opening of orders as a result of a crash in the computer's memory or a program crash
- blocking of random manual changes of orders opened by the adviser is provided
- not sensitive to chart timeframe switching
- blocks the start of indicators in the chart window to avoid conflicts
Debugging
- for testing, use the Open prices only Period M1 mode
- does not require optimization in the strategy tester
- during testing, it keeps statistics for each algorithm and saves it to a file
- during testing, the journal displays detailed information about all operations and counts the time remaining until the end of the test
Preset files can be downloaded here
|Products
|Links to preset files (*.set )
|description of settings (*.xlsx)
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/jZfCN6sXrGLT_Q
|XAUUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/H5s1HQDzXf7qxQ
|EURUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/nMUJZ1gr5xhkHg
|GBPUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/1ri_THnkzmk7cA
|USDCHF
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/CNSNzDK266CO_g
|AUDUSD
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/T4aUbxnQAsC5UA
|USDJPY
|https://disk.yandex.ru/d/QelFHKdKFtJ4_w
|Work is underway to configure other products
Test results
- Below are the results of backtests with Power settings.
Лучший продукт что встречал за 14 летний опыт. Советник работает отлично, просадки минимальны, главное пользоваться настройками автора "сеты", без самодеятельности. Поддержка от автора на уровне при возникновении вопросов, за это отдельный лайк.