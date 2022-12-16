Flag Pattern Pro Mt5

Flag Pattern pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the continuation patterns known as "Flag and Pennant Patterns" .

Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the flag pole and the retracement is called the flag.


Indicator Fundamental

Fibonacci Ratios has found their validity in finance over centuries and their success in forex is nothing short of a revolutionary phenomenon . This is strongly based on the fact that the forex market is patterned around these numbers called Fibonacci ratios. Support, Resistance , Market turning points are patterned around these levels, that is why these levels should be a base in every trading system. Flag Pennant Scanner is designed to function with Fibonacci ratios, every retracement level and trade exit points are defined by the fibonacci ratios especially the 0.618 golden ratio.


Flag Reversal Pattern

The flag reversal pattern is formed when a pull back occurs around any fibonnacci level after a slight reversal from the original trend. To ensure higher success , the default parameters of this indicator looks for pull backs around 50% to 76.4 % fibonacci which makes most pattern pull back to occur around the 61.8 % fibonacci golden ration.

Flag Breakout Pattern

The breakout flag pattern occurs when price moves and breakout the previous flag pole tip after a short reversal . The breakout patterns usually occurs after the reversal pattern but in some cases they can occur at the same time.


STATISTICS :

Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 1= (Total TP1 Hit /Total signals )*100

Accuracy 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 2= (Total TP2 Hit /Total signals )*100

Positive 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1.

Positive 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2.

Negative : This is the percentage of the times price hits stop loss (SL 2) .

Days : The number of days scanned in the historical data.


SL1 vs SL2 Usage

Traditionally due to the fact that there are two patterns recognized by the indicator (Reversal & Breakout ) , the indicator has two stop loss levels for the two patterns formed . The SL1 is the first stop loss designed to trading breakout patterns and the SL2 is the second stop loss level designed for trading reversal patterns


 Product Features

  • Non Repaint
  • Stop Loss Levels Indicated
  • Take Profits (Potential Reversal Zones)  Indicated
  • Accurate Statistics Dashboard
  • Email, Pop Up and Push/Phone Notifications

INPUT MENU SETTINGS

  • Pattern History : This is the range of historical bars scanned. This number affects how fast the indicator loads , the larger the number , the slower the indicator loads.
  • Pattern Amplitude : This is basically the most important setting for this indicator. It affects both the accuracy and number of daily signals . For a more filtered signal with less noise, this number should be increased . But if you want to see more signals, then the number should be reduced but the more the signals , the more the noise.
  • Minimum_Reversal : The minimum fibonacci reversal ratio. This affects how shallow or deep the flag pattern is.
  • Maximum_Reversal : The maximum fibonacci reversal ratio . This affects how shallow or deep the flag pattern is .
  • First TP Fibo : The first fibonacci ratio for take profit 1
  • Second TP Fibo : The second fibonacci ratio for take profit 2
  • Scan Reversal : Scan Reversal Patterns (True/False)
  • Scan Breakout: Scan Breakout Patterns (True/False)
  • Show Dashboard : Show Statistics Dashboard (True/False).

YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

>>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD




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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Meridian Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
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Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
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5 (3)
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Noiros Tech
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Ask any successful forex traders the secret of their success and they will tell you that the first key to a successful forex trading is proper trade management. Trade management is what differentiates the rookie from the pro in Forex. While the rookie trades based on emotions and greed, the pro trades based on certain logic and rules . These logic and rules are all embodied in a successful Trade Management System. Advanced Trade Manager is a combination of different trade management systems desi
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Good News ! Advanced Currency Meter is more awesome now ! If you have been a fan of the free version of Advanced Currency Meter then I will implore you not to be discourage because you will soon find that the new paid version is worth every dime. Unlike the free version the new paid version of Advanced Currency Meter now has a newly added panel called the “% Daily Range” . Why A Paid Version Now? We believe you like good things and many who has used Advanced Currency Meter over the years will te
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Pivots Dashboard is the single most complete instruments set for Pivot Points trading currently available in the market. We have done a comprehensive research prior to the product design to make sure that this product meets every need of Pivot Point trading. Pivots Points are significant levels technical analysts can use to determine directional movement and potential support/resistance levels. Pivot Points are thus predictive or leading indicators. While the points were originally used by floor
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Noiros Tech
3.75 (8)
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Noiros Tech
3 (1)
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
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Noiros Tech
Indicators
The market session currency meter is an advanced currency meter designed majorly for intra-day trading. The meter tracks price movements and volatilities across the different market sessions daily. With this market meter you will be able to see how price moved within the four (4) major market sessions ( SYDNEY , TOKYO , LONDON and NEW YORK ). The indicator comes with an inbuilt daily savers time adjuster that automatically adjusts the hours for each session when ever the daily savers time (DST)
Complete Smart Market Concepts
Noiros Tech
Indicators
The  Complete Smart Market Concepts  indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets. Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this  indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.  
MultiTimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
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