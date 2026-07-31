Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly Open Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 5

DS True Open Sessions V2.6

DS True Open Sessions V2.6 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically calculates and displays major market opening levels on the chart.

The indicator plots:

Daily Open

Weekly Open

Monthly Open

Quarterly Open

Yearly Open

Each level is calculated from the corresponding market period opening price and displayed as a horizontal chart reference.

Features

Daily Open

Displays the opening price of the current trading day.

Weekly Open

Displays the opening price of the current trading week.

Monthly Open

Displays the opening price of the current month.

Quarterly Open

Displays the opening price of the current quarter.

Yearly Open

Displays the opening price of the current year.

Multi-Timeframe Support

The indicator works on all MetaTrader 5 chart timeframes, including:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

MN1

Open levels remain visible when switching between different chart periods.

Version 2.6 Updates

Version 2.6 includes:

Improved line rendering

Updated label positioning

Better spacing between multiple open levels

Improved chart readability

Performance optimisation

Customisation Options

Users can configure:

Which open levels are displayed

Line colours

Line styles

Label visibility

Display settings

Usage

DS True Open Sessions can be used to display market opening prices as reference levels during technical analysis.

The indicator can be combined with other chart analysis methods including:

Price action analysis

Market structure analysis

Multi-timeframe analysis

Supported Instruments

Compatible with:

Forex

Indices

Metals

Commodities

Crypto instruments

Performance and level calculations depend on broker server time and available market data.

Important Information

This indicator is a chart analysis tool.

It does not generate trading signals, execute trades, or guarantee trading results.

Users should test the indicator with their preferred broker, symbols, and trading conditions before live use.