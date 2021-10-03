Pipe shaped top or bottom MT5
- Indicators
-
Dmitry FedoseevНовый вариант эксперта exp_iCustom - exp_iCustomNew в маркете: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5660
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 3 October 2021
- Activations: 5
An indicator of patterns #35 and #36 ("Pipe bottoms" and "Pipe tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- PeriodBars - An indicator period (number of bars that form a top/a bottom)
- K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- K3 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points
- Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.
Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Notifications (Alerts and Push) are generated based on a formed bar.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K1, K2, K3.