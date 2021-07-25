Rectangle top or bottom MT5

An indicator of patterns #37 and #38 ("Rectangle Tops" and "Rectangle Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

VertexCount - the number of tops and bottoms: 2, 3, 4.

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in piхels

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.



It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K for different values of VertexCount.

