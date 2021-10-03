Long island MT5

An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

GapSize - minimum gap size in points

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line

Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Notification (Alerts and Push) are generated based on a formed bar.



It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: GapSize.



