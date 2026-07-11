OracleTrading Candlestick Reversal Signals

  • Indicators
  • Ilia Makar
    Ilia Makar

    Ilia Makar

    Я Илья Макар — создатель нейробота Oracle Trading, финансовый эксперт, квалифицированный инвестор с 2013 года и практикующий инвестор с 2014 года.
    13+ лет на финансовых рынках. $10+ млн в управлении. Обучил более 2140 трейдеров.
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 11 July 2026

OracleTrading Candlestick Reversal Signals — Smart Search for Reversal Patterns with Multi-Level Confirmation

The indicator detects 18 classic candlestick reversal patterns on the chart. Instead of simply drawing an arrow, it assigns each signal a strength rating from 1 to 10, based on trend alignment and confirmation from 10 popular indicators.

This is not another basic “arrow” indicator. It is a confluence analysis tool that filters out random formations and retains only those signals confirmed from multiple independent angles.

🕯 18 Candlestick Patterns

Single-candle and double-candle patterns: Hammer, Inverted Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Bullish/Bearish Harami, Piercing Line, Dark Cloud Cover, Tweezer Top/Bottom.

Strong three-candle and special patterns: Morning Star, Evening Star, Dragonfly Doji, Gravestone Doji, Three White Soldiers, Three Black Crows.

Each pattern can be enabled or disabled individually. The shapes of “hammer” and “shooting star” are automatically classified according to the preceding trend context (Hammer vs. Hanging Man, Shooting Star vs. Inverted Hammer). These are not separate algorithms — they represent contextual interpretation of the same candle geometry.

📊 Confluence System Based on 10 Indicators

Every detected pattern is additionally validated against the following:

  1. RSI — overbought/oversold zones + simplified price/RSI divergence
  2. Stochastic — reversal from the 20/80 zones
  3. Bollinger Bands — price touching the channel boundary
  4. EMA 50 / EMA 200 — alignment with the prevailing trend direction
  5. MACD — histogram reversal
  6. ADX — strength of the current trend
  7. Volume — volume spike relative to the average
  8. ATR — minimum volatility filter + automatic stop-loss suggestion
  9. Ichimoku Cloud — price position relative to the cloud
  10. CCI — extreme zones (±100)

Each confirmed condition adds +1 to the final signal strength score. The list of triggered confirmations can be displayed directly in the chart labels.

🎯 Signal Strength Rating (1–10)

Formula: base pattern strength + trend alignment bonus (+2) + strong ADX confirmation (+1) + confluence bonuses.

Signals with a rating below 3/10 are never displayed — this is a built-in protective filter that cannot be disabled through settings. You can additionally adjust the minimum threshold manually to match your personal trading style.

🔍 Smart Chart Display

  • Pattern name and strength rating appear directly on the chart as text labels
  • Choose between vertical or horizontal label orientation
  • Non-max suppression (priority by strength): when several signals appear close to each other, only the strongest receives a label. Weaker neighboring signals do not create visual clutter
  • Flexible settings for history depth and minimum distance between labels — the chart remains clean and readable even on dense timeframes

⏱ Multi-Timeframe Mode

The indicator can display reversal patterns from a higher timeframe directly on the current chart (for example, H4 patterns on an H1 chart). These signals appear in a distinct color with an enlarged arrow and include the source timeframe in the label.

🛡 Trend Filters

  • Strict moving average filter (MA/EMA with adjustable period) — trade only in the direction of the trend
  • Strict ADX filter — signals are generated only when the market is in a trending state

🔔 Alerts and Expert Advisor Integration

  • Alert, push notifications, and email for every new signal
  • Signal strength buffers (Buy Strength / Sell Strength) are available via iCustom()
  • The indicator can serve as a ready-made signal source for building automated trading systems (Expert Advisors)

Who This Indicator Is For

  • Traders who manually trade candlestick patterns and want to filter out weak or low-probability formations
  • Traders who prefer a confluence-based approach (multiple confirming signals) rather than relying on a single indicator
  • EA developers looking for a high-quality, pre-rated signal source with accessible buffers

⚠️ Important Notice

This indicator is a technical analysis and confluence filtering tool, not a “holy grail” trading system. It does not guarantee profits. Always apply proper risk management, use stop-losses, and combine the signals with your own market analysis.

It is strongly recommended to backtest the indicator thoroughly in the strategy tester before using it on a live account.


Recommended products
Double Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading - great for Down-trending markets. - Indicator detects rare but efficient pattern: bearish Double Shooting Star on chart: - Bearish Double Shooting Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - It has built-in PC and Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Double Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Su
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Indicator for graphical analysis. Marks the main Japanese candlestick patterns on the chart. At the moment, the following set of patterns is available to the trader:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Ha
CandleStick Pattern Indicator MT5
Driller Capital Management UG
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a simple Candle Stick Pattern Indicator, which shows in the current time period all standardisized Patterns in the chart. All Patterns will be calculatet automatically based on standard conditions. Following Candle Stick Patterns are included: Bullish Hammer | Bearish Hammer Bullish Inverted Hammer | Bearish Inverted Hammer Bullish Engulfing | Bearish Engulfing Piercing | Dark Cloud Cover Bullish 3 Inside | Bearish 3 Inside There are only a few settings at the begining to take. Every Pat
FREE
CRT Trading
Botsalo Martin Letlhoagoje
Indicators
The CRT Indicator is a precision price-action tool designed to identify CRT candles , which represent key moments of market manipulation and reversal. This indicator highlights candles that show strong liquidity grabs , false breakouts, and aggressive rejections—often seen before major directional moves. The CRT Indicator helps traders spot high-probability reversal zones by detecting candles with clear wick expansion, strong displacement, and institutional-style price behavior. These candles fr
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Elliot Wave Advance Drawing Tools For MT5
Mohd Firuz Fahmi Bin Yusoff
Indicators
Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 – The Ultimate Professional Wave Mapping System Take your market analysis to the next level with the Elliott Wave Drawing Tool for MT5 , an advanced charting solution designed for traders who demand precision, speed, and complete control in wave labeling. Engineered for both beginners and expert Elliotticians, this tool transforms manual wave marking into a smooth, intuitive, and highly accurate experience. Built with a smart drawing engine , this indicator lets
Doji breakout pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Doji Breakout pattern" for MT5.  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Doji Breakout pattern" is pure Price Action trading. Indicator   detects breakout of   Doji pattern into the trend direction  where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile alerts. Indica
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Shooting Star pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart:  Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. - It is great to use this indicator during the Downtrend or Sideways market conditions! Click here to
ACPD Auto Candlestick Patterns Detected
Dmitriy Zabudskiy
Indicators
ACPD – «Auto Candlestick Patterns Detected» - The indicator for automatic detection of candlestick patterns. The Indicator of Candlestick Patterns ACPD is Capable of: Determining 40 reversal candlestick patterns . Each signal is displayed with an arrow, direction of the arrow indicates the forecast direction of movement of the chart. Each caption of a pattern indicates: its name , the strength of the "S" signal (calculated in percentage terms using an empirical formula) that shows how close is t
New Accelerator oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Accelerator Oscillator by Bill Williams   with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging.  The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement o
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.27 (15)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Outside Bar Pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator OUTSIDE Bar Pattern for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "OUTSIDE Bar" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects OUTSIDE Bar patterns on chart: - Bullish OUTSIDE Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish OUTSIDE Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC & Mobile alerts. - Indicator "OUTSIDE Bar Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Ro
Basing Candles
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
4 (1)
Indicators
Basing Candles indicator is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. A basing candle or basing candlestick is a trading indicator whose body length is less than half of its range between the highs and lows. That's less than 50% of its range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using custom candles directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be
FREE
Usdjpy Trend Follower
Marcos Ramon Aparicio Pelaez
Experts
Trade USDJPY automatically with a robust, backtested MetaTrader 5 robot. Momentum Master H1 uses a high-probability long-only strategy based on dynamic Bulls Power and ATR-based entries. Key features include: Time-tested: Backtested from 2019–2025 on H1 charts. Precision entries: Long trades triggered on short-term pullbacks and confirmed trend signals. Smart risk management: ATR-based Stop Loss and Profit Targets for adaptive sizing. Flexible trading hours: Works all week, configurable session
Candle Pattern Engine
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
Indicators
Candle Pattern Engine is a multi-timeframe candlestick pattern recognition indicator for MetaTrader 5. It scans price action across several timeframes simultaneously, detects up to 41 classic candlestick patterns, and can filter signals using a selectable trend indicator to reduce noise from counter-trend patterns. Try the Free Demo Download the demo version and test it directly on your chart: Download Candle Pattern Engine (Demo) Note: the demo is restricted to the EURUSD symbol only. All o
Inside Bar Pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator   INSIDE Bar   Pattern for MT5, N o repaint, No delay. Indicator "INSIDE Bar" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. Indicator detects INSIDE Bar patterns on chart: Bullish INSIDE Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish INSIDE Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). High R/R ratio (reward/risk). With PC, Mobile alerts. Indicator " INSIDE Bar   Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high qu
KS Chart Pattern Finder
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Chart Pattern Finder  is a sophisticated Chart Pattern Recognition indicator for MetaTrader 5. Free Version has been Ended now its official Launch on mql5 Store. Overview It automatically detects and labels classic chart patterns and corrective structures on the chart. Core Features 1. Pattern Recognition Impulse Waves Zigzag Corrections Flat Corrections Triangles Diagonal Patterns Complex Corrections 2. Visual Elements Labels and colored lines for wave counts Shaded correction zones Buy/Sell
Doji Reversal pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern" for MT5.  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern"  is pure Price Action trading. Indicator   detects   Doji Reversal pattern  on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji Reversal pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji Reversal pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). P C, Mobile alerts. Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern "
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Breakout Bar pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Breakout Bar patterns on chart: - Bullish Breakout Bar pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Breakout Bar pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - PC, Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Breakout Bar pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see
Vix Signal Indicator
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Description The Trend Signal Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides visual trading signals based on four key indicators: Stochastic, RSI, Entry CCI, and Trend CCI. The indicator displays signals in an organized tile format with an additional summary tile showing the current symbol's signal. Key Features 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis Supports 9 timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 Each timeframe displayed in its own tile
FREE
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
Account history collector panel AHCP for MT5
Ding Kang Chen
Utilities
Advanced History Collector Panel for MT5 The Advanced History Collector Panel is a professional-grade account analysis and visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It bridges the gap between raw trading logs and actionable insights by transforming execution data into interactive charts and comprehensive tables. Key Features: Comprehensive Data Metrics : Track daily/weekly profit and loss, long/short ratios, total volume, and deposit/withdrawal history. Dynamic Visualizations : Toggle betw
FREE
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bullish Hammer and bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart: - Bullish Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Shooting Star - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine wit
PinBar Pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). -   With PC & Mobile alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It is ori
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
Experts
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
OracleTrading
Ilia Makar
Experts
Oracle Trading v1.0 Final — Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Oracle Trading is a powerful high-confluence trading system that combines the most effective classical and modern methods of market analysis into one intelligent framework. Instead of relying on a single indicator or pattern, the system evaluates multiple independent factors simultaneously and only highlights setups where strong confluence occurs. This is not just another indicator or simple expert advisor. I
Oracle Trading ElliottWave
Ilia Makar
Indicators
Oracle Trading Elliott Wave Balan — Elliott Wave Analysis Indicator with Multiple Confirmations Stop guessing which wave the market is in. See it clearly. Oracle Trading Elliott Wave Balan is a full-featured Elliott Wave analysis engine for MetaTrader 5, built on the classical rules of Elliott’s theory (according to Balan’s book) and enhanced with eleven independent layers of confirmation — from RSI divergence to institutional Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps. The indicator draws the complete wa
Oracle Harmonic Patterns
Ilia Makar
Indicators
Oracle Harmonic Patterns automatically detects the full family of Gartley harmonic patterns on any timeframe, equipped with a built-in quality filter. You only see setups that are validated by genuine confluence — not patterns that merely “look similar.” Manually identifying harmonic patterns is extremely time-consuming: five reversal points, precise Fibonacci ratios, and a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) that only becomes meaningful when multiple independent signals converge at the same location.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review