Expanding wedge

An indicator of patterns #5 and #6 ("Wedges, ascending, broadening" and "Wedges, descending, broadening") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.



Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of arrow up

СolDn - color of arrow down

Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.

It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars.

