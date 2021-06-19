Expanding wedge
- Indicators
- Dmitry Fedoseev
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 June 2021
- Activations: 5
An indicator of patterns #5 and #6 ("Wedges, ascending, broadening" and "Wedges, descending, broadening") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- PeriodBars - indicator period
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points
- ShowLevels - show levels
- ColUp - color of arrow up
- СolDn - color of arrow down
- Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.
Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars.