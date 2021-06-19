Romb top or bottom

An indicator of patterns #11 and #12 ("Diamond Tops" and "Diamond Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.

It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars.



