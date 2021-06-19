Expanding form

An indicator of patterns #2 and #3 ("Broadening formation right-angled and ascending" and "Broadening formation right-angled and descending") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

  • Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears  
  • Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
  • PeriodBars - indicator period
  • K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patterns will be recognized
  • ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
  • ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points  
  • ShowLevels - show levels
  • ColUp - color of an upward line
  • ColDn - color of a downward line  
  • Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.

It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K.

Recommended products
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Indicators
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicators
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicators
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
Indicators
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
Smart ZigZag MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
See also >>  Smart ZigZag  Pro Product Title Smart ZigZag (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description A ZigZag indicator with a unique user experience on MetaTrader platform. Features advanced capabilities not previously available, such as opening settings with double-click, hiding and showing indicators without deleting them, and displaying indicator windows at full chart size. Designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the SmartView Indicators series. Overview The SmartView seri
FREE
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and
FREE
Unstoppable Signals
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Unlock Unstoppable Signals : Your Edge in Trading Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The Unstoppable Signals (BB-AO-MACD System) indicator is your all-in-one tool for catching high-probability moves in the market. We've fused the power of three proven indicators— Bollinger Bands (BB) , Awesome Oscillator (AO) , and MACD —into one simple system that gives you confirmed, non-repainting signals right on your chart. Why You Need This Indicator This isn't just another average tool; it'
FREE
BinaryFortune
Andrey Spiridonov
3.83 (6)
Indicators
The BinaryFortune indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilities
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
RiveR Scope
Ruslan Losin
Indicators
RiverScope automatically determines the nearest most important price levels and support and resistance zones in history, it also identifies a large number of price action patterns (30+). The support and resistance levels are determined based on an algorithm that calculates and filters the historical values of the price, its movement character, volumes, etc. It displays the current situation, therefore the nearest levels change in real time depending on the current price. Advantages flexible cus
Binary Guru
Sahil Shokeen
1 (2)
Indicators
Binary GURU is an indicator for binary options trading and intraday trading. The indicator is not redrawn and does not change its readings. Binary GURU is designed to determine the places where the price will make a reversal. The indicator captures both trend reversals and rollbacks, which allows you to increase the efficiency of its use. When using the indicator, the possibilities of analysis are significantly expanded, not only the places of correction and reversals are clearly visible on the
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicators
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Indicators
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Scalping Histogram Pro mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram Pro" for MT4, No Repaint. - Scalping Histogram Pro indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main direction of price momentum after minor price correction. - Scalping Histogram Pro can be in 2 colors: orange for bearish momentum and green for bullish one. - Once you see at least 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color it means strong momentum takes place. - Entry signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next col
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicators
The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
FREE
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
Draw Vertical Lines Utility MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilities
this EA draws vertical lines on the chart, either consecutive or alternating lines, depending on the input settings. Since vertical lines often represent time events, timing is important in trading. StartTime = D'2025.03.12 23:00';  // Starting point (time and date) NumberOfLines = 10;                    // Total number of lines to draw IntervalCandles = 1;                   // Interval in candles (must be > 0) IntervalMinutes = 30;                  // Interval in minutes (0 to disable) Directi
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicators
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
More from author
Exp iCustomNew
Dmitry Fedoseev
4.43 (7)
Experts
The exp_iCustomNew Expert Advisor allows to trade using any custom and standard indicators, using their various values: arrows, the intersection of two lines, level crossing, extremum, color. To define the entry signal, the EA can use one main indicator and up to four indicators to confirm by trend and up to four indicators to confirm by volatility. Confirmation indicators can be calculated on any other symbol and timeframe. Additionally, the entry signals are filtered by time (up to three sessi
Stowell
Dmitry Fedoseev
4 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of Stowell's Three-Bar Net Line. In this indicator, the number of bars used for determining the lines can be defined in the settings. With the default settings, the indicator draws arrows in the areas of the line breakout. The lines are not displayed on the chart by default. but can be enabled. Parameters Alerts - enable alerts when arrows appear. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Therefore, it is recommended to wait for the bar with the arrow to c
FREE
Formula Calculation
Dmitry Fedoseev
Libraries
Библиотека для расчета формул. Формула задается строкой. Можно задавать формулу в строковой переменой в окне свойств. Формула может включать арифметические действия "+-/*" и все функции кроме MathRand(): abs(), arccos(), arcsin(), arctan(), sin(), cos(), tan(), exp(), log(), mod(), max(), min(), pow(), ceil(), sqrt(), log10(), floor(), round(). Кроме этого в формулу могут входить числа (если число дробные, то разделитель точка) и аргументы. Аргумент начинается с буквы "а" (латинская) и номера, н
FREE
Three falling peaks or troughs
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #45 and #46 (Three Falling Peaks and Three Rising Valleys) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patt
Three peaks or troughs
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #50 and #51 ("Triple Bottoms", "Triple Tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patterns will b
Cat bounce
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #54 ("Dead cat bounce") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when working w
Cat bounce back
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #55 ("Dead cat bounce, inverted") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when
Complex head and shoulders
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #24, #25, #26 and #27 ("Head and Shoulders", "Complex Head and Shoulders") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should
Cup with handle
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #9 and #10 ("Cup with handle") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of recognition and pattern shape (the lower the value, the smoother the cup edge is) K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of
Double top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
3 (1)
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #13 - #20 ("Double Tops" and "Double Bottoms", types Adam-Adam, Adam-Eva, Eva-Adam, Eva-Eva) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Adam - sharp tops/bottoms, Eva - flat ones. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smalle
Expanding top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #1 and #4 ("Broadening Tops" and "Broadening Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.   Version 1: bottom, top, bottom, top, top breakout. Version 2: top, bottom, top, bottom, top breakout. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) Variant1 - show version 1 of the pattern Variant2 - show version 2 of the pattern PeriodBars - indicator
Expanding wedge
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #5 and #6 ("Wedges, ascending, broadening" and "Wedges, descending, broadening") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of arrow up СolDn - color of
Falling wedge
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #52 and #53 ("Falling/rising wedges") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show lines
Flag
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #21, #22, #23 ("Flag") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - period in bars K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The influence of the parameter will be visible if not all of the pattern variants are enabled (not all three parameters Expandin
Gap
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (1)
Indicators
Gap indicator (pattern #23) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes. Note. Arrows appear at the
Gap island
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #30 ("Island Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski (two gaps, the second gap is in the direction of the first one). Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward lin
Head and shoulders
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #24 and #26 ("Head and Shoulders") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels Co
Horn shaped top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #28 and #29 ("Horn bottoms" and "Horn tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) BarsInsideFrom - minimum number of bars between the tops BarsInsideAdd - the number of bars between the tops can be in the range from BarsInsideFrom to BarsInsideFrom+BarsInsideAdd-1. If the value is -1, the number of
Long island
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a downward line   Auto5Digits - automatic multi
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Measured movement
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #32 and #33 ("Measured Move Up/Down") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period MinMovment - minimum movement value (in points) BackMovment - maximum value of return movement (as decimals) ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Sh
Pipe shaped top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #35 and #36 ("Pipe bottoms" and "Pipe tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - An indicator period (number of bars that form a top/a bottom) K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accurac
Pit and acceleration
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #7 and #8 ("Bump-and-Run" and "Bump-and-Run Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition  ArrowType - Character: from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Show
Rectangle top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #37 and #38 ("Rectangle Tops" and "Rectangle Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period VertexCount - the number of tops and bottoms: 2, 3, 4.   ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - colo
Romb top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #11 and #12 ("Diamond Tops" and "Diamond Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points  Note. Arrows
Rounded top or bottom
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #39 and #40 ("Rounding Tops" and "Rounding Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears  Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period   K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. Changes from 0 to 1 ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows
Triangle symmetrical
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #49 ("Triangle, symmetrical") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show lines ColUp - c
Triangle up or down
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #47 and #48 ("Triangle, ascending" and "Triangle, descending") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognit
DragonM
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines Dragon pattern. It is based on the zigzag. There is buffer 0 which has no color located in the Colors tab. You will see the zigzag if you set it to some color.  The indicator draws an up arrow when it detects a pattern which assumes further upward movement of the indicator. Similarly, the indicator draws a down arrow when it detects a pattern which assumes further downward movement of the indicator. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears. Push - send a pus
TBP All in One
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (2)
Indicators
All patterns from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski in one indicator. It draws an up or down arrow whenever a pattern is identified. Patterns are selected in the drop-down list of the Pattern variable (located at the beginning of the properties window). The indicator has numerous external parameters, some of them apply to all patterns, while others are selective. To see more information on the parameters used for the selected pattern, enable the ShowHelp variable (located at
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review