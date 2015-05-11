DragonM
- Indicators
- Dmitry Fedoseev
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 June 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator determines Dragon pattern.
It is based on the zigzag. There is buffer 0 which has no color located in the Colors tab. You will see the zigzag if you set it to some color.
The indicator draws an up arrow when it detects a pattern which assumes further upward movement of the indicator. Similarly, the indicator draws a down arrow when it detects a pattern which assumes further downward movement of the indicator.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears.
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal).
- HLPeriod - zigzag parameter similar to the ExtDepth parameter of the ZigZag indicator. The greater the value, the rarer the Zig Zag changes its direction and the rarer signals appear.
- MinHeight - minimum vertical dog-leg (in points).
