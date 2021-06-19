Measured movement

An indicator of patterns #32 and #33 ("Measured Move Up/Down") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

MinMovment - minimum movement value (in points)

BackMovment - maximum value of return movement (as decimals)

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.



It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author. Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, MinMovment, BackMovment.



