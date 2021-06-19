Horn shaped top or bottom
- Indicators
- Dmitry Fedoseev
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 June 2021
An indicator of patterns #28 and #29 ("Horn bottoms" and "Horn tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- BarsInsideFrom - minimum number of bars between the tops
- BarsInsideAdd - the number of bars between the tops can be in the range from BarsInsideFrom to
- BarsInsideFrom+BarsInsideAdd-1. If the value is -1, the number of bars can be any no less than BarsInsideFrom
- K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points
- Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.
Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Notification (Alerts and Push) are generated based on a formed bar.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: BarsInsideFrom, BarsInsideAdd, K1, K2.