An indicator of patterns #9 and #10 ("Cup with handle") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.



Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of recognition and pattern shape (the lower the value, the smoother the cup edge is)

K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of recognition and pattern shape (the lower the value, the smaller the cup handle is, a value greater than 1 does not make sense)

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points

ShowLevels - show levels



ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line

Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.



It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.



Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K1, K2.

