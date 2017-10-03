MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5

3

MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns. MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found.


Settings

MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for those who 'gone to the dark side' (black backgrounds), they are less suitable for white backgrounds.

  • Check pattern every - Set to the frequency to detect and refresh the patterns. This is independent of the chart timeframe.
  • Symbols to exclude - This is a comma delimited list of symbols to exclude from pattern recognition. MonsterDash looks at all symbols in the Market Watch window.
  • Minimum AccuracyPercent - Minimum accuracy percentage for pattern recognition.
  • Price Must Touch All Minimum Ratios - Set to true to force MonsterDash to touch all minimum ratios, set this if you want the price to touch all minimum ratios and provide even better patterns.
  • Show Pattern Projections - Show/hide projected patterns.
  • Check M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 - Set to true to include the timeframe in the harmonic pattern recognition.
  • Offline timeframes, comma separated - Set to a comma separated list of all offline timeframes (e.g. 2,3). Useful for Renko of Median charts
  • Show Command Column - Set to true to show an column with a button to open a chart.
  • Chart Template - Set to the name of the template (include '.tpl') to apply to the chart to open.
  • Show Alerts - Set to false to disable all alerts.
  • Show Screen Alerts - Set to true to show screen alerts.
  • Email Alerts - Set to true to email alerts.
  • Push Alert Notifications - Set to true to push alerts.
  • Show 'PatternName' Patterns - Show/hide specific pattern.
  • Sort Patterns By - Column to sort the information grid to (one of: NoSort, Pattern, Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Accuracy, Age, Completion, IsProjected).
  • Sort Direction - Ascending of Descending.
  • monospacedFont - Pick your favorite font, monospaced is best.
  • fontSize - Font size.
  • Show Pattern Label - Set to true to show the pattern name on opened charts.
  • Show Pattern Accuracy - Set to true to show the pattern accuracy label on opened charts.
  • Show Initialization User Patterns? - set to true to show the results of the intialization of the user patterns in the Experts tab.
  • Color Palette - Pick Color Palette for 'Dark' or 'Light' Backgrounds.
  • Colo(u)rs - You know what to do.
  • Zigzag parameters - set ZigZag parameters.


User Patterns

Users can add their own patterns to MonsterDash. Just modify the Monster_UserPatterns.csv to include your patterns. The .csv file can be found in the files folder of the User Data Directory. A sample pattern is already included in the file.


Offline Charts

MonsterDash will read and detect offline charts. Renko or Median charts among others can be used this way. However, offline charts cannot be automatically opened through MonsterDash to show the pattern found, this is a limitation of MetaTrader 4.


Sorting, Scrolling, Opening Charts

The patterns can be sorted on all columns. Click the column headers to sort the grid to the information in the column, click again to reverse the sort. The grid containing all patterns can be scrolled using a standard scrollbar. Clicking the button in the last column of the grid will open or update a chart containing the pattern found.


Full Description

Read this blog post for more information on MonsterDash.

Reviews 4
Corentin Yoan Brunel
141
Corentin Yoan Brunel 2020.04.24 13:56 
 

Très bon indicateur, fonctionne très bien en mettant peut de marché à scanner avec un ordinateur peut performant il ne faut pas dépasser les 15 marché à scanner.

KB70
265
KB70 2020.05.19 09:59 
 

The signals are good. The possibility to scan all symbols of the market watch is also great. I wish that the patterns could be displayed directly above the dashboard scanner and not in new chart windows and that target zones (tp1 tp2) are calculated and displayed. Can you do that?

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Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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TMA Currency Meter MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.54 (26)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for thos
TMA Currency Meter
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.14 (7)
Indicators
TMA Currency Meter is the ultimate currency meter. Based on the Triangular Moving Average of all available symbols, this indicator shows which currencies are strong, strengthening, weak or weakening. Experienced as well as novice traders will see the strong and weak currencies in the blink of an eye, and know which trade possibilities to explore further. TMA Currency Meter is a true Multi Timeframe indicator. It is easy to show the currency strengths for a higher timeframe than the chart timefra
Better Support Resistance
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Better Support & Resistance shows the best support and resistance lines and zones. It is based on Fractals with the factor of your choice. All fractals are assembled, weighted, extended and merged into a clear set of support and resistance lines. The immediate nearby lines are shown as zones when price is in that zone. Better Support & Resistance gives you the best overview of the important price levels. Settings Better Support & Resistance's default settings are good enough most of the time. N
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
Riskscope
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Riskscope shows all relevant information about your trades on screen. Information on Stop Loss and Take Profit can be shown as price, pips or exposure. Besides, Riskscope can display a high- and low-watermark of the total of your basket of trades. Settings Riskscope's default settings are good enough most of the time. Nearly all of them are fairly standard. Here are the ones that need some explanation. Monospaced font - set this to the (name of) the font you want to use. A monospaced font looks
Pivots
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Pivots is an indicator to show pivots for relevant time frames. Besides the pivots the indicator can also show daly open line, the resistance and support levels, the ADR Fibonacci levels and the order of the pivots. Pivots includes an intelligent algorithm to eliminate Sunday candles, but only if your broker provides those. Pivots are significant price levels that may serve as support, resistance or breakout levels Settings textFont - font to use for the labels. textSize - font size. textColor -
Inside Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
The Inside Bars indicator shows Inside Bars, the Breakout Zone and Breakouts thereof. Inside Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Inside Bar is completely covered by the price action of the previous bar. Inside Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Inside Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. ATR factor to skip large candles - very large candles should be filtered as they often cover othe
Candle Patterns
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (2)
Indicators
The Candle Patterns indicator shows popular candle patterns on the chart. The possible patterns are Inside Bar, Large Wick, Engulfing, Marubozu, Hammer, Shooting Star, Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows. Candles are colored to easily identify the patterns. Also, a point and click function displays the pattern found. Settings Message box - when a candle is clicked, the pattern identified will be shown in a Message Box on the charts. All 'Message Box' settings pertain to the box. Show Ins
Engulfing Bars
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
The Engulfing Bars indicator shows Engulfing Bars, the signal and the suggested stoploss and take profit. Engulfing Bars are an important price action pattern. The price action of an Engulfing Bar completely covers the price action of the previous bar. Engulfing Bars are most often used on higher timeframes. Settings Engulfing Bars default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. Show Engulfing Bars - Set to true to show Engulfing Bars. Body size per
Flying Volume
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (1)
Indicators
The Flying Volume indicator is a specialized volume indicator. It deciphers the volume data after heavy proprietary number crunching. When a main signal is found Flying Volume will look for possible continuation points. The main signal is shown by arrows, the continuation points by dots. Volume indicators are most often used on higher timeframes. Features Main Buy or Sell signals Continuation signals No repainting One signal per bar Settings Flying Volume default settings are good enough most
Fractalicious
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Fractalicious shows Fractals of any length, higher or lower highs and lower of higher lows, the fractal channel and the breakout of the channel. Fractals are an important trend and price action pattern. Fractalicious can be used on any timeframe and symbol. Settings Fractalicious default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. Show last fractal - Set to true to show fractals from the last completed bar. (This could move the fractal if the current ba
Breakout Hero
Paul Geirnaerdt
2.64 (11)
Experts
Breakout Hero is a Multi Symbol , Auto Timeframe , Breakout Expert Advisor . It recognizes breakout patterns and will set pending trades. When triggered Breakout Hero will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Breakout Hero is a multi symbol EA, it will trade EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD. Also, Breakout Hero is auto timeframe. Just drop Breakout Hero on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Breakout Hero will trade the symbols you pick from the settings. You can monitor
Dark Rider
Paul Geirnaerdt
1 (2)
Experts
Dark Rider  is a Night Scalper Expert Advisor . It recognizes overbought and oversold conditions in the hours after close of the New York Exchange and trades accordingly. Dark Rider features an on screen monitor and settings panel on which you can monitor your status and progress.  A signal for Dark Rider can be found here . New in version 1.5 The option 'Stay in trending trades' is new for version 1.5. It will keep you in trending trades. Profitability has been increased while drawdown has bee
Divergence Dash
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (2)
Indicators
Diverence Dash is a MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Deviaviation Divergence Dashboard. It will scan all symbols and timeframes you want. Also, Divergence Dash can open charts with the divergence found using the template of your choice. Divergences are often used as a leading indicator and, by using Divergence Dash, are easy to spot. The risk/reward ratio in divergence trading is very low. What can Divergence Dash for you: Find MACD, RSI, OBV, Momentum, Stochastic or Standard Dev
Fusion Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
5 (1)
Experts
NEWS Price increased to $249 from $149 on September 16th. Buy Fusion Trader v2 and get Donchian Trader for free. (limited to 3 account numbers) Fusion Trader v2  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v2  is a complete rewrite from v1, it trades different and more symbols. With default settings Fusion Trader has gained 5% monthly on ave
Donchian Trader
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Donchian Trader is a   Multi Index ,   Auto Timeframe ,   Expert Advisor . It features a Donchian Channel strategy for different indices on the daily timeframe. Donchian Trader will monitor trades and adjust to market conditions. Donchian Trader is a multi index EA, For now, it will trade the Dow Jones (US30), S&P 500 (US500) and DAX (GER30). Also, Donchian Trader is auto timeframe. Just drop the EA on any chart and start trading. Only one chart is needed, Donchian Trader will trade the indices
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Fusion Trader MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
NEWS Price v4 now $799 for a limited period. Fusion Trader v4  is a  Multi Symbol ,  Auto Timeframe ,  Expert Advisor . It features several strategies for different symbols and timeframes. Fusion Trader will monitor trades and adjust the stop loss. Fusion Trader v4  is a partial rewrite from v3, it trades differently and more symbols. The Scalping system now uses market orders instead of stop orders. It is 100% Metatrader 5 compatible. Fusion Trader v4 is a multi symbol EA, For now, it will tra
Momentum Horizon
Paul Geirnaerdt
Experts
Momentum Horizon is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade breakout movements in the Gold market. It combines two price-action setups: a daily breakout based on the previous day’s high and low, and an intraday breakout based on the price range formed during the six completed H1 bars preceding the configured London breakout hour. Breakout levels can be calculated from either candle wicks or candle bodies. An optional buffer can be added beyond each level to reduce e
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KB70
265
KB70 2020.05.19 09:59 
 

The signals are good. The possibility to scan all symbols of the market watch is also great. I wish that the patterns could be displayed directly above the dashboard scanner and not in new chart windows and that target zones (tp1 tp2) are calculated and displayed. Can you do that?

Corentin Yoan Brunel
141
Corentin Yoan Brunel 2020.04.24 13:56 
 

Très bon indicateur, fonctionne très bien en mettant peut de marché à scanner avec un ordinateur peut performant il ne faut pas dépasser les 15 marché à scanner.

nirikis
256
nirikis 2018.08.15 22:59 
 

Need to be optimized. Very good indicator, but very slow. I don't understand how it refreshing. Buttons do not always work. Very sad that I can not use MT4 with my broker. It seems that MT4 version is much better.

I will give 5 stars after optimization.

Elliottino
26
Elliottino 2018.06.15 17:32 
 

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