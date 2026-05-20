Gold Candle Timer Pro

Gold Candle Timer PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display candle closing time directly on the chart.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79. Next price: $49.

Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

It was created for a common intraday trading problem: a trade setup may look valid while the candle is still open, but the final candle close can change the structure completely. This is especially common on active symbols such as XAUUSD, where price can move quickly near the end of a candle.

The indicator does not generate trade signals and does not execute trades. Its purpose is to provide clear timing context, so the trader can see when the current and selected timeframe candles are about to close.

Main features:

  • Current chart timeframe countdown
  • Up to three additional timeframe countdowns
  • Multi-timeframe countdown panel
  • Session time remaining
  • Session time displayed in candle units
  • Visual candle progress bar
  • Trend color based on the current candle direction
  • Optional trend arrow
  • Optional candle-close alerts
  • Alert mode for primary timeframe or all tracked timeframes
  • Popup, sound, push, and email alert options
  • Draggable panel position
  • Auto-scale support
  • Compact mode
  • Customizable panel colors, text colors, font sizes, and progress bar

How it can be used:

  • Wait for candle close confirmation
  • Monitor several timeframes from one chart
  • Watch M1, M5, M15, M30, or H1 timing together
  • Avoid reacting too early before a candle is confirmed
  • Keep session timing visible during intraday trading
  • Check how many candles remain in the current session
  • Use timing context while trading XAUUSD, forex, indices, metals, or crypto symbols

Example panel display:

  • [M30] 20:00
  • M1 00:00
  • M5 00:00
  • H1 20:00
  • Session left: 10 M30 candles
  • Alert: Primary Only | Log: Off

The bracketed row shows the current chart timeframe when this option is enabled.

Multi-timeframe countdown:

Gold Candle Timer PRO can show the active chart timeframe together with selected additional timeframes. This is useful when trading on one timeframe but still watching the close of another important candle, such as M5, M15, M30, or H1.

Session information:

The session line shows how much time remains in the configured trading session. It can also display the remaining time as candle units, for example:

  • Session left: 10 M30 candles

This is useful for traders who work with fixed trading sessions such as London, New York, or custom XAUUSD trading hours.

Alerts:

The indicator includes optional candle-close alerts. Alerts can be configured by threshold and cooldown, and can be used for the primary timeframe only or for all tracked timeframes.

Supported alert types:

  • Popup alert
  • Sound alert
  • Push notification
  • Email notification

Visual layout:

The panel is designed to be compact and readable. It can be moved on the chart and adjusted through inputs. The default visual style uses a blue panel, gold title, colored timeframe rows, and a small progress bar.

Platform and markets:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Product type: Indicator
  • Works on XAUUSD
  • Works on forex pairs
  • Works on indices
  • Works on metals
  • Works on crypto symbols
  • Works on other broker-supported instruments

Recommended use:

  • M1 for short-term timing
  • M5 and M15 for intraday entries
  • M30 for session structure
  • H1 for broader candle timing

What this indicator does not do:

  • It does not open trades
  • It does not close trades
  • It does not manage positions
  • It does not generate buy signals
  • It does not generate sell signals
  • It does not predict market direction
  • It does not guarantee trading results

Gold Candle Timer PRO is a timing and chart information tool. It is designed to support the trader’s own analysis, not replace a trading strategy.

Related tools:

If you use Gold Candle Timer PRO for timing, you may also find these tools useful:

Important note:

Trading results depend on the trader’s strategy, broker execution, spread, slippage, account type, symbol conditions, risk management, and market volatility.

A deeper explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Gold Candle Timer PRO provides candle countdown and session timing information only. It does not provide financial advice and should not be considered a complete trading system.

Test the indicator on a demo account first and adjust the settings according to your trading style and broker conditions.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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