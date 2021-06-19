Pit and acceleration

An indicator of patterns #7 and #8 ("Bump-and-Run" and "Bump-and-Run Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition ArrowType - Character: from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line

Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.

It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, MinMovment, BackMovment.

