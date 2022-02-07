Gartley Hunter MT5

5
Gartley Hunter - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns (Gartley patterns) and their projections. The indicator is equipped with a system of alerts and push notifications.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4

Advantages

1. 12 harmonic patterns: 7 classical and 5 exotic. New patterns will be added as the indicator develops.

2. Constant automatic search for harmonic patterns. The indicator is capable of finding from the smallest to the largest patterns.

3. Automatic search for pattern projections. A projection is a potential pattern that may form in the future.

4. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. To the right of each pattern are targets for entering and exiting a trade.

5. Detailed pattern customization system. You can add and remove various pattern elements in a few clicks.

How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".

Reviews 16
victoriauk
106
victoriauk 2024.07.11 23:12 
 

Отличный индикатор! Хорош даже для таких "чайников" как я, которые практически ничего не понимают в том, как образуются эти паттерны. Просто нажимаешь кнопку "сканирования" и видишь их. Может в любой момент убрать или добавить снова на график. Есть тэйк профит и стоп лосс. Можно изменить оформление, хотя базовый мне подходит. Очень удобно и наглядно.

dssstrgr
132
dssstrgr 2023.12.04 08:44 
 

Хороший помощник для уточнения входов в рынок и выхода из рынка. Спасибо.

Lemanqp
86
Lemanqp 2023.11.19 19:14 
 

Все отлично работает на разных ТФ с указание стопа и тейка. Рекомендую.

