Triangle up or down
- Indicators
- Dmitry Fedoseev
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 June 2021
- Activations: 5
An indicator of patterns #47 and #48 ("Triangle, ascending" and "Triangle, descending") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- PeriodBars - indicator period
- K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points
- ShowLevels - show lines
- ColUp - color of an upward line
- ColDn - color of a downward line
- Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.
Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K1, K2.