Long island
- Indicators
- Dmitry Fedoseev
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 June 2021
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- GapSize - minimum gap size in points
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points
- ShowLevels - show levels
- ColUp - color of an upward line
- ColDn - color of a downward line
- Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift and GapSize by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.
Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Notification (Alerts and Push) are generated based on a formed bar.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: GapSize.