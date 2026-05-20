WaveTrend Clarity Pro

WaveTrend Clarity PRO was built for traders who use WaveTrend-style momentum analysis but want more context than a simple WT1/WT2 cross.

On fast charts such as XAUUSD M5/M15, WaveTrend crosses can appear frequently. Some crosses happen near useful overbought or oversold areas, while others appear inside noisy price movement.

Current price: $99 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $159. Next price: $109.

Complete Buyer Kit: 45 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

This tool focuses on one main purpose: making WaveTrend momentum easier to read with multi-timeframe context, Clarity Score, trend filter, divergence and a compact dashboard.

The goal is not prediction, but clearer momentum interpretation.

What the tool does

WaveTrend Clarity PRO displays:

▪ WT1 main line
▪ WT2 signal line
▪ momentum histogram
▪ overbought and oversold zones
▪ bullish and bearish crosses
▪ multi-timeframe confirmation
▪ Clarity Score
▪ regular divergence
▪ compact dashboard

Typical chart context:

▪ Bias: Bullish or Bearish
▪ Zone: Overbought/Oversold/Neutral
▪ MTF: Aligned/Mixed/Conflict
▪ Score: current signal quality
▪ Divergence: recent bullish or bearish divergence

This helps avoid treating every oscillator cross as the same type of signal.

Core Logic

The indicator is based on a WaveTrend-style oscillator model:

▪ selected price source
▪ channel length
▪ average length
▪ signal smoothing
▪ WT1 and WT2 relationship
▪ histogram expansion and contraction
▪ overbought and oversold levels

The Pro version adds:

▪ multi-timeframe confirmation
▪ Clarity Score
▪ EMA-based trend filter
▪ regular bullish and bearish divergence
▪ optional chart arrows
▪ smart alerts
▪ iCustom-friendly buffers

WaveTrend Clarity Pro is an analytical indicator only. It does not open trades or manage positions.

Multi-timeframe Context

The indicator can check selected higher timeframes such as M15, H1 and H4.

This is useful when a lower timeframe WaveTrend cross looks interesting, but the higher timeframe context is still unclear.

The MTF module can help identify:

▪ bullish alignment
▪ bearish alignment
▪ mixed condition
▪ higher timeframe support
▪ higher timeframe conflict

MTF confirmation can also be used as a filter for alerts and chart arrows.

Clarity Score

The Clarity Score summarizes the current WaveTrend condition in a simple way.

It considers factors such as:

▪ cross direction
▪ overbought or oversold location
▪ histogram direction
▪ WaveTrend slope
▪ MTF confirmation
▪ trend filter state
▪ recent regular divergence

The score is not a win probability. It is only a structured reading of the current WaveTrend context.

Regular Divergence

WaveTrend Clarity PRO can detect regular bullish and bearish divergence.

Regular bullish divergence:

▪ price makes a lower low
▪ WaveTrend forms a higher low

Regular bearish divergence:

▪ price makes a higher high
▪ WaveTrend forms a lower high

Divergence can be useful when price is extended and momentum no longer confirms the move.

How it is typically used

WaveTrend Clarity PRO is useful in situations like:

▪ XAUUSD M5/M15 where oscillator crosses appear frequently
▪ momentum changes but higher timeframe context is mixed
▪ price reaches overbought or oversold areas
▪ price extends while WaveTrend momentum starts to weaken
▪ traders want to filter basic crosses with more context

Example use:

▪ check whether WT1 and WT2 are crossing from an important zone
▪ confirm if the move aligns with higher timeframes
▪ read the Clarity Score before reacting to a cross
▪ use divergence as an exhaustion warning
▪ use alerts as notifications, not automatic trade instructions

Visual Design

The tool uses a separate oscillator window and a compact left-side dashboard.

The display includes:

▪ WT1 and WT2 lines
▪ momentum histogram
▪ overbought and oversold levels
▪ cross markers
▪ regular divergence objects
▪ optional arrows on the main chart
▪ dashboard with bias, zone, score, MTF and divergence state

The layout is designed to stay readable without blocking price action.

Alerts

Optional alerts may be enabled for:

▪ WaveTrend cross
▪ extreme zone cross
▪ zero-line cross
▪ strong Clarity Score
▪ MTF-confirmed signal
▪ regular bullish divergence
▪ regular bearish divergence

Supported alert methods depend on the user’s MetaTrader 5 settings:

▪ popup alert
▪ push notification
▪ email alert
▪ sound alert

EA and iCustom Usage

The indicator includes buffers for developers who want to read values through iCustom.

The buffer structure can provide access to:

▪ WaveTrend values
▪ signal direction
▪ bias state
▪ Clarity Score
▪ MTF state
▪ divergence state

Buffer behavior should be tested carefully in the Strategy Tester before being used in any automated system.

Platform Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Works on:

▪ Gold/XAUUSD
▪ Forex pairs
▪ Indices
▪ Other broker-supported symbols

Recommended timeframes:

▪ M5/M15 for intraday reading
▪ H1 for broader structure
▪ H4 and above for slower confirmation

Settings may need adjustment depending on symbol, broker feed, volatility and trading style.

Important Notes

WaveTrend Clarity PRO is a context indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It:

▪ does not open trades
▪ does not close trades
▪ does not manage positions
▪ does not calculate lot size automatically
▪ does not guarantee trading results

Trading decisions, position sizing and risk management remain the responsibility of the user.

If you notice different results across accounts or brokers, this is often related to execution differences rather than settings.

A deeper explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Related Tools

If you use WaveTrend Clarity PRO as part of a broader MT5 workflow, you may also check these paid tools from the same product line:

Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
For reading market structure, swing behavior and broader price context before using momentum signals.

Gold Bias Regime Filter
For checking directional bias and filtering unclear market conditions before reacting to WaveTrend crosses.

Gold Session Box Trading Sessions for MT5
For viewing trading sessions and session ranges, especially useful when trading XAUUSD during active market hours.

Gold Candle Timer Pro
For monitoring candle closing time and improving timing when waiting for signal confirmation.

Gold Trade Manager MT5
For manual trade management after entry, including practical tools for handling open positions.

These products are separate paid tools. They are not required to use WaveTrend Clarity PRO, but they may help build a more complete workflow for market context, timing and trade management.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk.

WaveTrend Clarity PRO provides information about momentum, divergence and multi-timeframe context. It does not provide financial advice and should not be considered a complete trading system.

It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account and in the Strategy Tester before using it in live trading.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.

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