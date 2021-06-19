Pipe shaped top or bottom

An indicator of patterns #35 and #36 ("Pipe bottoms" and "Pipe tops") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - An indicator period (number of bars that form a top/a bottom)

K1 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition

K2 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition

K3 - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points

Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Notifications (Alerts and Push) are generated based on a formed bar.



It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K1, K2, K3.



