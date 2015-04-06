SupperDCA nSymbol

This EA can run for many forex pairs at the same time, just install on any 1 chart.

Use the stochastic indicator as an entry signal.

Stuffing in both directions:

- Stuffing a negative order, the average price is profitable if the price moves in the opposite direction of the entry point,

- Stuffing positive orders, set positive stop loss for all orders if price moves in the same direction as entry point.

Notes:

  • The smaller the timeframe, the greater the risk, please consider before using, the timeframe H1 or more is recommended
  • Recommend minimum deposit  1000 USD / 0.01 start lots for 5 Pairs (Not use XAUUSD).
  • In test mode, the objects are hidden, and EA only runs on the current chart.
  • EA automatically calculates the number of points for each pair.

Setting:

  • Start bot: On/Off EA
  • Symbol active: enter the symbol you want to run, unlimited number, separated by a ";", just enter the first 6 characters, no need to enter the suffix.
  • Start lot: starting lots number.
  • Distance stuffing when negative (pip):  counter-trend insertion distance, in pips, not points.
  • Distance stuffing when positive (pip):   trend insertion distance, in pips, not points.
  • Lot factor when negative stuffing: Lots increase factor when stuffing counter-trend orders.
  • Take profit average (pip): Average target profit, in pips, not points.
  • Stoploss average when positive stuffing (pip): Profitable common stop when adding 1 order to follow the trend, in pips, not points. (To be profitable, this should be <= Distance stuffing when positive / 3).


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Experts
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4.25 (48)
Experts
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