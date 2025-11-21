Swing Strawberry

Swing Strawberry Gold – Advanced Gold Swing Trading Expert Advisor (EA)

Swing Strawberry is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders who utilize swing trading strategies on GOLD (XAUUSD). This powerful EA identifies and capitalizes on market swings, aiming to maximize profits from short- to medium-term price movements while managing risk intelligently.

Key Features:

  • Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading
  • Uses advanced swing trading logic to identify high-probability entries and exits
  • Designed for short- to medium-term swing trades, avoiding unnecessary scalping noise
  • Built-in risk management features to help protect your capital

Recommended Account Conditions:

  • Minimum recommended equity: 1,000 USD
  • Suitable for both standard and ECN accounts
  • Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), with low spread and good liquidity

Usage Instructions:

  1. Attach Swing Strawberry to a GOLD (XAUUSD) chart on your preferred timeframe (commonly H1 or H4, depending on your broker conditions).
  2. Load and use the provided preset (.set) file to ensure optimal configuration.
  3. Keep the EA running on a VPS or a stable internet connection for best performance.
  4. Avoid changing the default settings unless you fully understand the impact on risk and strategy.

Important Notes:

  • Swing Strawberry is optimized using the provided preset file, which is essential to maximize the effectiveness of the trading strategy.
  • As with all trading systems, performance may vary based on market conditions, broker, spread, and slippage.
  • Proper money management and risk control are strongly recommended.

Swing Strawberry is ideal for traders who want an automated, professionally-structured swing trading system focused on Gold, with a reasonable minimum capital requirement and clear, ready-to-use presets.


Here is the preset link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YQAbw8HI_Y7k4c0fbGEdQA9nHh2xmYIM?usp=sharing


