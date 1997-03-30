HistoEdge EA MT4

HistoEdge EA – Your Customizable Trading Solution

HistoEdge EA is designed for traders who seek flexibility and control in their trading strategies. This Expert Advisor is not optimized, giving you the ability to fine-tune its parameters according to your trading preferences and risk appetite. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, HistoEdge EA provides a structured framework for strategy development.

Core Strategy & Trading Logic: HistoEdge EA utilizes a classic MACD-based strategy, aiming to capture trend reversals and momentum shifts. The EA carefully analyzes price movements using the MACD histogram, MACD main line, and MACD signal line to identify potential entry points. The key logic behind the strategy includes:

Zero Line Cross: The EA detects bullish and bearish trend shifts when the MACD histogram crosses above or below the zero line.

Momentum Confirmation: A sharp increase in MACD histogram values strengthens buy or sell signals, reducing false entries.

Trend Continuation Detection: HistoEdge EA ensures sustainable trends by monitoring the previous MACD signals to filter noise and avoid weak trades.

Adaptive Signal Timing: With the configurable Bars Delay parameter, the EA ensures that signals are not too frequent, reducing the chances of overtrading.

Risk Management & Execution: HistoEdge EA incorporates essential risk management features, allowing you to trade with confidence:

Customizable Lot Sizing: Set your preferred lot size to match your risk tolerance.

Stop Loss & Take Profit: Define SL/TP levels to protect your capital while aiming for profitable trades.

Minimum Distance Protection: Ensures that stop loss and take profit levels comply with broker restrictions.

Trade Validation: The EA checks available margin, trade execution conditions, and broker limitations before placing any trade, enhancing its reliability.

Smart Trade Execution:

Automatic Market Validation: On every tick, the EA verifies trading conditions, preventing execution under unfavorable circumstances.

Broker Compatibility: The EA automatically adjusts to your broker's lot size rules, ensuring compliance with trading requirements.

No Overtrading: It prevents placing new trades if a position is already open, reducing excessive risk exposure.

Who is this EA for? HistoEdge EA is suitable for traders who:

Want a customizable EA they can optimize for their trading strategy.

Prefer trend-following and momentum-based approaches.

Seek an EA with clear risk management rules and broker compatibility.

Enjoy fine-tuning MACD settings to match different market conditions.

Price & Availability: HistoEdge EA is available for $80, making it an excellent investment for traders looking to develop and optimize their trading strategies without relying on pre-optimized solutions.

Final Thoughts: HistoEdge EA is built to be your starting point for advanced trading strategy development. While it is not optimized out of the box, its structured framework provides the flexibility needed for traders to customize and enhance their trading logic.

Visit my profile to explore other trading solutions and find the perfect tool for your needs!



