Harvesting

3

Harvesting is an Expert Advisor (EA) that works by sending orders automatically based on the best positions it detected. This EA also sets Stop loss value that can dynamically change following the price, when the order moves to more profit. And this EA cannot be run on its own, traders need to take part in monitoring and taking action to close all profitable orders, as in harvesting.


Pairs and timeframes

This EA tested on GPBUSD pair and M1 timeframe as in screenshots. Therefore Harvesting could be used in other pairs and timeframes.


Recommended balance

The recommended balance for use this EA is more than $10000.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber. The number for identify orders by this EA. If this EA run with multiple pairs, every pairs must be run with different magic number, exp GBPUSD 100001, EURUSD 200002, AUDUSD 300003.
  • CloseAtStop. The option to close or not all orders at Remove EA action.
  • OrderLots. Lots value that used by this EA. i.e OrderLots=0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, etc.
  • StopLoss. The stop loss value in pips unit.
  • TakeProfit. The target profit value. Although take profit is set, traders are recommended to manually close orders already in profit.


Authors

Copyright 2017, Priantos and Uboiz

Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:44 
 

Good job.

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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
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Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Harrow Order
Ubaidillah
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Experts
Harrow Order is an Expert Advisor (EA) that works based on Support and Resistance, Martingale and Anti-Martingale methods. Support and Resistance is used to indicate the best position to place orders. Martingale is used to fix unprofitable orders. And Anti-Martingale is used for increasing potential profitable orders. This EA runs with two basic steps, namely try and execute. First, it will send one initial order to find out the market conditions at a nearest Support or Resistance level. Second,
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Stoploss Follower
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Stoploss Follower has the function of setting stop loss value on each order dynamically. When the price moves in profitable direction, the EA will calculate and set a new stop loss value that follows the price. But when the price moves in reverse, the stop loss value still remains at the position. So when the new price touches this stop loss value, the order is closed. Trader can set the estimate of stop loss value with Stoploss input parameter. This parameter is in pips unit, i.e when a trader
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Harrow Band
Ubaidillah
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Harrow Band is an indicator based on support and resistance values. This indicator provides six bands that indicate the nearest of support or resistance position. With this indicator, it will be easier to see where entry and exit points of a trade are located. Pairs and Timeframes This indicator can be used in any pairs and timeframes, but it is recommended to use it in XAUUSD H1. Parameters NumCandle - number of candles used to calculate the support and resistance position. BandColor - color
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Climb O
Ubaidillah
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Climb O is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on Martingale method and oriented to equity value. This EA will immediately send one order after launch and Climb O will work based on this first order. If the order have price loss, this EA will send another orders with the same type and double lots. This action is to get more return to cover the loosing prices at the opposite movement of prices, and also to find the best equity balance that can get by each orders. Because this EA use high risk method: Ma
Harrow Race
Ubaidillah
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Harrow Race is an Expert Advisor that has been developed based on Harrow Order. This is the high risk version of Harrow Order, which uses decreasing Anti-Martingale lot for real orders, and increasing Martingale lot for virtual orders. This EA is for traders who are brave enough to take risk with the Anti-Martingale method. For more information about Harrow Order, you can read https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28456 . This EA works using the same principle as the Harrow Order. When the pric
Everse
Ubaidillah
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Everse is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale, anti-martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and take profitable positions as a bonus. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. An
Reiona
Ubaidillah
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Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Riona
Ubaidillah
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Riona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel and virtually, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. So, the account that used to trade, must support to take multiple order. The highest and lowest prices based NumCandle value that taken, are to indicate the range of new orders. Where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference bet
Harrow Strikes
Ubaidillah
Experts
Harrow Strikes is an Expert Advisor that has been developed based on Harrow Order for MetaTrader 4. This is the MetaTrader 5 version and also based on Support and Resistance, Martingale and Anti-Martingale method. Since MetaTrader 5 already supports the use of hedging in trading, the algorithm of this EA has little differences from the original Harrow Order. For more information about Harrow Order, you can read https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/28456 . Same as Harrow Order, the Support and
Martha
Ubaidillah
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Martha is an Expert Advisor (EA) that built based on grid method. The idea is place buy or sell simultaneously when they are negative, wait and take the profit when the price is going back or passed the TakeProfit value. So this EA requires user adjustment setting itself between OrderLots with balance are used in the account. If you set TakeProfit value is negative, so this EA will waiting profit until price going back to the first price where order has been taken. But the new order will be t
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:44 
 

Good job.

Mohammad Oladi
3220
Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.01 15:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 07:41 
 

1 Star (20%) = Bad

2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)

3 Stars (60%) = Okay

4 Stars (80%) = Good

5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!

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