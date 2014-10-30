Trailing Complex is a Stop Loss trailing system that includes 9 components:

Setting SL on the level based on the specified loss percentage of the deposit. Moving SL to breakeven. Standard trailing. PriceChennel based trailing. Fractals based trailing. The ATR indicator based trailing. MA based trailing Parabolic SAR based trailing Trailing based on a user drawn trend line.

Any of the components can work alone or in combination with others. System settings allow to work with one symbol and scan and modify all open orders in the terminal.

It can also work with a specific Magic or with all orders.

The system It can be tested in the Strategy Tester.

Note: Trailing based on drawn TrendLine only works on one symbol, on which chart the system is running!





Parameters:

