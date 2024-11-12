Gold Cloud MT5

Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk.

3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached.

This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3.

This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position.





Attributes:

Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min. 10k Balance)

, ( Use 500-1k USD startbalance

Has TP and SL

Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge

Can be used with low capital

Built with the best market strategy (trading in the direction of the trend) and combined with 2 higher Timeframes indicator Adaptive Moving Average

Completely free update

Using custom indicator waddah atar explosion please download GoldCloudIndicatorAndSetFile.zip , place indicator in folder MQL5/Indicators, and use set files provided. You dont have to place indicator on chart.

Main indicator is Ichimoku Cloud

See the signal in real account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268658



