Gold Cloud MT5

Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk.

3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached.

This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3.

This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position.


Attributes:

  • Works best on XAUUSD H1 , (QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1, AMZN.NAS H1, min. 10k Balance)
  • Use 500-1k USD startbalance
  • Has TP and SL
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Built with the best market strategy (trading in the direction of the trend) and combined with 2 higher Timeframes indicator Adaptive Moving Average
  • Completely free update
  • Using custom indicator waddah atar explosion please download GoldCloudIndicatorAndSetFile.zip , place indicator in folder MQL5/Indicators, and use set files provided. You dont have to place indicator on chart.
  • Main indicator is Ichimoku Cloud
  • See the signal in real account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268658


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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