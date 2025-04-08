Apollo 2 The Wall

Apollo 2 The wall It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Apollo 2 have more customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Apollo 2 the wall  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of break  price. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

BECAUSE I HAVE TO USE APOLLO (https://youtu.be/6cjV0xBfUNE)

Apollo 2 the wall is a expert advisor based in  the indicator Moon 2 the wall ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/41685)


Apollo 2 have 7 diferent operative mode for control de cycle of trade, have operative mode for trade to trade (normal mode) for trend trade, for consolidate market, for breaking trade and grip trade in diferent operative mode. This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies.It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. The algorithm of the advisor depends on the selected settings. 

Characteristics:

  • very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
  • "safety first" approach in development
  • The system have option to closing profitable and loser orders in parts
  • optimizable for any market
  • Can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • stress-tests on historical data on    multiple pairs
  • fully automatic
  • It has several trading modes.
  • It has several types of trailing stop
  • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
  • Fast VPS a most.
  • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
  • Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD

HOW TO USED CURIOSITY: (https://youtu.be/6QbV3eXzTCc)

HOW TO TEST CURIOSITY:(https://youtu.be/w-JLZpqZKgE)

Principal Parameters Group:

  • Magic Number
  • Indicator option
  • Option of entry and exit
  • Configuration of Trade Mode
  • Configuration of Operative Mode. 

Recommended settings for EURUSD are set by default

DOWNLOAD SET HERE: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/729154) .

Default settings in the set are recommended, but you can experiment, if you wish.

See the principal option of Trade here: (https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/729155) 

------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.



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