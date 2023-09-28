ZoneRecoveryHW

This is a high-risk strategy; it is recommended to set appropriate parameters.



1. Pending Opposite Stop Order – Used for breakout trading.

2. Multiplier – Determines the lot size of the opposite order.

3. Recovery Point – the distances of Pending Opposite Stop Order. For example, setting 200 for EUR/USD is reasonable.

4. Built-in Strategies – AutoSpike or AutoVolatility or Manually click-to-trade with your own strategy.

5. SL USD and TP USD – Money-based stop-loss or take-profit to close all orders. For example, SL USD 2^8=256

6. Equity Safe – If the initial capital is $4,000. If equity falls below $2,800, all orders will be closed, and no new orders will be placed.

7. Spread Safe – If Spread over 40, first order will not open. Applies only to the first order.

8. Chart Hour Start & End – Defines the auto-trading time range. Applies only to the first order.

9. ID = Magic Number. PnL belongs to ID.



Please configure your own lot sizes and parameters.

