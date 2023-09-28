ZoneRecoveryHW

5
This is a high-risk strategy; it is recommended to set appropriate parameters.

1. Pending Opposite Stop Order – Used for breakout trading.
2. Multiplier – Determines the lot size of the opposite order.
3. Recovery Point – the distances of Pending Opposite Stop Order. For example, setting 200 for EUR/USD is reasonable.
4. Built-in Strategies – AutoSpike or AutoVolatility  or Manually click-to-trade with your own strategy.
5. SL USD and TP USD – Money-based stop-loss or take-profit to close all orders. For example, SL USD 2^8=256
6. Equity Safe – If the initial capital is $4,000. If equity falls below $2,800, all orders will be closed, and no new orders will be placed.
7. Spread Safe – If Spread over 40, first order will not open. Applies only to the first order.
8. Chart Hour Start & End – Defines the auto-trading time range. Applies only to the first order.
9. ID = Magic Number. PnL belongs to ID.

Please configure your own lot sizes and parameters.
Reviews 5
rbyano
46
rbyano 2025.11.25 16:54 
 

Does it work only on EUR/USD? I tested it on XAU/USD and it didn’t work.

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
11900
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:08 
 

Excelente

sara449 sara
459
sara449 sara 2023.10.02 03:22 
 

does not trade

Hao-Wei Lee
3762
Reply from developer Hao-Wei Lee 2025.11.25 23:31
XAU needs to set a higher SpreadSafe value, ex. 40 points If use bulit-In AutoSpike, need to set ex. 500 points for Zone, try it with different parameters, good luck
oldplayer
245
oldplayer 2023.11.27 19:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joey Keawkanta
78
Joey Keawkanta 2023.11.17 12:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hao-Wei Lee
3762
Reply from developer Hao-Wei Lee 2023.10.02 19:25
try EURUSD and set the pic shows configuration.
