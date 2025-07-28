Double RSI Trend EA
- Experts
- Hasmukh B Kholia
- Version: 1.0
🔁 Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy
This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy.
📊 Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15)
🎯 Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop
🔄 Only one active trade at a time
🔁 Reverse trades enabled after signal change
🖥️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status
Works best on XAUUSD (Gold), but also supports all major Forex pairs.
Fully backtestable and MQL5 Market compliant.
⚠️ No martingale. No grid. No scalping.
Use on demo first. Contact developer for support or upgrades.
Hello! Can I trade BTCUSD? Is there a Set setting file? Or just use the default settings? Looking forward to your reply, thank you!