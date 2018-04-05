StochasticAndParabolicMT5

This Expert Advisor works on the signals of the Parabolic indicator, while analyzing the readings of other indicators, especially Stochastic. Sets pending orders, as a rule, they are triggered when a local trend reversal occurs. If the trading conditions become unsuitable, it can delete pending orders. It has many settings, the stop loss can also move along the parabolic with other parameters.





Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1. Before trading, optimize the EA parameters for your account.





Input parameters