Top Anomaly MT5

3
TRADING STRATEGY

Keep It Simple and Smart (KISS principle) and not stupid! This automatic expert advisor enters a trade in the DOW JONES exactly at 9 a.m. EST i.e. 30 minutes before US market open to make 10 points in profit for a continuous income stream. This is a professional trading strategy and not a get-quick-rich scheme. The trade direction (long or short) is determined by a simple algorithm based on every day market observation and thorough backtesting.  For all trades to win (since 1/1/2018) a stop loss of 375 points is required as not all trades run into the take profit immediately (very few become overnight positions). Feel free to adjust the EA settings according to your risk appetite and broker specifications.


DETAILS

  • FULLY automatic Expert Advisor for the DOW JONES (US30mini preferred for lots/volume granularity)
  • NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Hedge. All trades with preset Take Profit and Stop Loss
  • NO hardcoded dates to exclude severe loss trades in backtest (date backshift proof, no equity meltdown)
  • ONLY works with DOW JONES (US30mini preferred with 0.1 minimum lots/volume but also works with US30 full lots/volume)
  • STEADY profits (10 Points..that's the maximum I was able to squeeze out without taking any balance loss) with calculated maximum risk (375 Points..you need to leave that much room in order to win on all trades..feel free to adjust)
  • ONE TRADE at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (half an hour before US market open) approximately 2 times a week on average (there are some filters to prevent large loss trades)
  • WORKS in all timeframes with real ticks (M30 or less using OHLC or Open Prices for quick backtesting also works fine)
  • ANY BROKER possible, 1 point spread preferred for DOW JONES (US30)
  • BACKTESTED 3.75 years since 1-Jan-2018 with real ticks using 1 point fixed spread (if necessary please backtest more data history and other spreads to adjust EA settings and give me feedback to improve things)
  • ONLY 8 temporary major equity drawdowns in 3.75 years ranging from 200 to 375 points with max drawdown of 350 points only occuring once
  • FIXED lots or percentage of margin auto calc lots (see settings)
  • SWAP for overnight positions included in Take Profit calculation (see settings)
  • TIME OFFSET for the broker's server time must be set to match 9 a.m. EST (US Eastern Standard Time) which is 30 minutes before US market open (see settings)


Download a demo and see for yourself!

Questions, issues, improvement suggestions?  Contact me!

Cheers


DISCLAIMER: Trading the markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.  The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in the markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could suffer a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Remember that past performance is no guarantee for future results. The author of the software declines all responsibility for any loss of money or economic damage caused by the software to the end user. The purchaser of the software who decides to use it with real money does so under his own responsibility and assumes full and exclusive responsibility for any loss or damage of any kind or nature, even if connecting to or deriving from the use of the software itself. It is also up to the purchaser/user to verify whether the trading instruments applicable to the software are usable in his country of residence according to the laws in force. Violations of national and international rules on trading are attributable only to the purchaser/user of the software. The owner and the software developer entirely disclaims any responsibility in this regard.












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Markus Feldinger
956
Markus Feldinger 2021.06.01 17:26 
 

Extremely promising backtest results. Let’s see how well it performs live !

Update: it is doing well live (on Roboforex in my case). Not a single loss trade so far, after 3 weeks.

Update 2: After only 2 months of use it has already hit SL. SL = 550 pips!

As you need at least 10 lots to make substantial profit, you are looking at a loss of 5.500 and more (swap fees).

Innovative concept, but EA can not be recommended at this point. RR ratio too bad.

Needs further development.

Update 3: Hit SL again. Any live account would be wiped out by now. EA clearly has been optimized to show nice backtest, but doesn’t perform live.

Blasius Kiss
3652
Reply from developer Blasius Kiss 2021.06.01 18:08
Thx for testing it.. doing my best.. feedback and improvement suggestions are more than welcome..
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