Gold Correlator

Gold Correlator EA (XAUUSD · M5)

Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January
Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199.


Overview
Gold Correlator EA is an automated breakout Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. Its trading logic is centered around the EURUSD correlation filter, which acts as the main confirmation engine for entries. The system only places breakout trades when EURUSD moves in the same direction, ensuring that Gold positions are supported by USD strength or weakness across both markets. This correlation-driven approach helps filter out false breakouts and improves entry quality.

Core Features

  • EURUSD Correlation Filter (Core Feature): Trades on Gold are only executed when EURUSD confirms the same directional move. For example:

    • Gold Buy entries require EURUSD to be rising.

    • Gold Sell entries require EURUSD to be falling.
      This ensures trades align with USD flows across both instruments.

  • Breakout Logic: Pending Buy/Sell Stop orders placed near recent highs and lows, targeting momentum continuation.

  • Volatility Control: Standard Deviation filter blocks trades during flat or quiet sessions, avoiding dead hours.

  • Dynamic Spread Filter: Monitors live vs. average spread and blocks entries during high-cost periods.

  • Consecutive Loss Limiter: Suspends trading after a set number of losing trades to protect against streaks.

  • Risk-Based Position Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or percentage risk per trade, with broker-compliant volume clamping.

  • Account Protection: Optional balance guard and daily drawdown guard for prop-firm compatibility.

  • Trading Schedule: Restrict trading by hours and days of the week.

  • Integrated Panel: Displays live status (EURUSD direction, spread, drawdown, risk) and allows manual Buy/Sell entries.

Technical Notes

  • Optimized for XAUUSD, M5 timeframe.

  • EURUSD history must be available for the correlation filter to function.

  • Use tick-by-tick data for backtests.

  • For faster backtesting, disable the panel ( InpUsePanel=false ).

  • Fully adjustable parameters with built-in input validation and safeguards.

Risk Disclaimer
This product is provided as a technical trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and adapt parameters to your broker’s conditions before going live.


