Awmm Scalper Mt5
- Experts
-
Pankaj KapadiaHere is the Link For My Products:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1099439/seller
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Future of Ea:
We make this Ea on scalping strategy for short term trend. Ea is able to works on any Currency pair and any time chart frames but profits and risk are depends on time chart.We provide you full support to setup ea on his best time chart according to currency pair. Contact us by sending massage in mql5 chat for Ea setups. We also stored our set files in comment area for easy use for you.This Ea's Mt4 version is also available in Mt4 expert area.
Using of Ea:
- Indicator settings is our Indicator level for buy and sell price trigger. We provide you in our set file as suitable for currency pair.
- SL Points: Default stop loss is 5000 points. We using long stop loss to stop unexpected loss.
- TP Points: Default Take Profits is 5000 points. We use universal closing option for all open trades at same time and for avoiding to close single trade.
- Distance Point: Default is 500 points. We use minimum price gaps between two trades.
- Virtual Profits: Default is 2.50 We using Profits value in Usd amount for Single Trade. Eg. if Lot size is 0.01 use 0.50( Means 50 Points) and Multiply 0.50 x by your trade size for single order.
- Magic Number: You can use your favorite lucky number.
- Next Open Trade After Bars: Use Minimum 1 Bar gap between two orders.
- Ea Start time in Hour 7.00. And Ea Start time in Minutes 30 Minutes. You can choose your suitable time for trading hours as you want.
- Ea End time in Hour 23.00. And Ea End time in Minutes 0 Minutes. You can choose your suitable time for trading hours as you want.
- Trade Size: Fixed Lot Size = 0.01 to 0.05. Choose Trade Size per order according to your balance. For one single Pair you need 100 Usd for 0.01 Trade Size. If you are Using Ea on Multiple chart , please calculate your total account balance according to suitable for you.
- Maximum Spread is = 15 Points for currency pair and 40 points for Xau-usd Pair,Ea is Not sensitive with any spread limit, But you have to use lower spread broker for faster closing trade in profits.
- Max Slippage: Use 10 to 50.
- Trading Day selection from Monday to Sunday according to your choice.
- Send email: Option if you want every trade alert on your email id.
- Push Notification: Option if you want every trade alert on your Mobile Mt5 app.
- Max Open Trades: Here you can define How Many Maximum number of order per currency Pair Ea can Open in Same direction until All Order will not closed.
- Max long trades: Among from Max Open Trades How many Buy trades you want to allowed Ea to Open.
- Max Short trades: Among From Max Open Trades How many Sell trades you want to allowed Ea to Open.
- Contact us via private massage for More help to settings ea.
Suitable Trading Symbols:
- EUR-USD works on H-4 time chart.
- GBP-USD works on H-4 time chart.
- AUS-USD works on H-4 time chart.
- XAU-UAD works on H-4 time chart.
- Use specific set file for specif symbol for specif time time chart.
Risk Warning:
- The back test shown in screenshots are highly optimized to find best parameters but You will also need Ea optimization for Best result on Live Real Account.