BuyStop and SellStop Grid MT4
- Utilities
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 7.21
- Updated: 20 April 2020
- Activations: 5
BuyStop_SellStop_Grid script opens BuyStop and SellStop pending orders.
You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.
Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
- LongPos - if TRUE, BuyStop orderi is opened.
- ShortPos - if TRUE, SellStop order is opened.
- InitLot - initial lot.
- LotCoeff - if 1, all pending orders will have the same lot size.
- InitStep - difference between two consecutive orders in points.
- StepCoeff - step coefficient.
- NumOfOrders - number of orders.
- Slippage - allowed slippage.
- MagicNum - magic number.
This is one of the most valuable program in the market. I give you A+++