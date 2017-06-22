Price Line EA is an utility designed for manual trading.

This expert advisor offers the ability to trade in automatic on your favorites levels.

Default levels are created on chart when you upload the expert and after you can move them to your selected levels.

When the market reaches the price levels, it opens orders.

This algorithm allows an increase on risk management to grow your exposure.

The utility opens operations with stop and reverse strategy, so place the levels on an important market range and it will work for you.

It is possible to use martingale function, therefore I recommend you to use prudence.





Functionalities

TYPE ORDER: you could choose to open only SELL, only BUY or both on your favorites levels

ENTRY MARKET:

On_Touch - the EA open orders when the price touch the level



On_Close - the EA open orders when the previous candle close on the level

REVERSE: the EA open an order when the price level is reached. If the price returns to level, the EA will close the active order and open an order in reverse

MARTINGALE: the EA open the new order with the incremented lot in Martingale_Increment field

StopLoss and Target customizable

Trailing Stop customizable (the EA moves the stop following the price)

BreakEven customizable (the EA moves the stop to Open Price order)





Input Values