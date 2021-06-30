DYJ Tradays Economic Calemdar

DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar is calendar Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis.

Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 23 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are available for each indicator. Furthermore, the service stores extensive historical data outlined in charts and tables.

The indicator has email and push notification functions.

All currency pairs

GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, USDCAD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD, EURCHF, CADJPY, CADCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, XAGUSD, USDCNH, USDHDK, USDZAR, USDSGD, USDPLN, USDSEK, USDNOK, USDMXN,GBPSEK,GBPPLN,EURSEK,EURPLN,EURSGD,CHFJPY

Inputs

InpContry = "WW,EU,US,CA,AU,NZ,JP,CN,GB,CH,DE,FR,IT,BR,KR,HK,SG,MX,ES,ZA,IN,SE,NO"

= "WW,EU,US,CA,AU,NZ,JP,CN,GB,CH,DE,FR,IT,BR,KR,HK,SG,MX,ES,ZA,IN,SE,NO" InpEventImpact = CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

= CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE InpEventImportance = CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH

= CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH InpHistotyStartDate = D'01.05.2021

= D'01.05.2021 InpHistotyEndDate = D'06.03.2021

= D'06.03.2021 InpPreferebceHeigh = 12

= 12 InpVerticalSpacing = 10

Author



Daying Cao, an experienced software engineer.







