Splitter is a trend indicator used in the Forex markets. Sharp price fluctuations are ignored, as well as noise around average prices. Signal points, where the color changes, can be used as potential market reversal points. The advantage of the indicator is its simplicity of settings and a call to action.





The graph is presented in the form of blue and red histograms. Red bars indicate a buy signal, blue bars - a sell signal. The graph is not redrawn in the process of work. The indicator is successfully used for scalping with a recommended timeframe (period) of 5 minutes.