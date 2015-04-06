Jum Stoch Bot
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Jump Stoch Bot is a fully automatic trading robot. Jump Stoch Bot works on a market analysis strategy using standard indicators. He does not use Martingale, arbitrage and other risky techniques in his strategy. Exclusively market analysis using the iStochastic, iSAR, iMFI indicators. The robot uses these three standard indicators to analyze the market and make decisions about opening and closing deals. Also, each trade is accompanied by StopLos and TakeProfit. Therefore, the risks for each transaction are limited.
Trading recommendations:
- currency pair GBPUSD.
- timeframe H1
- spread up to 15 pips.
- initial deposit from 500 $
Robot settings:
- Lots - the size of the initial trading volume.
- sar - period of the iSAR indicator
- mf1 - period of the iMFI indicator
- mf2 - period of the second iMFI indicator
- volumee - tick volume on a minute candle. Here, in the parameter, we specify the tick volume on the 1-minute candlestick to which trades will be opened. For example, if we already have 10 ticks on the minute candlestick, and the parameter is set to = 5, no deals will be opened, because there are already more ticks on the account.
- step - step of the distance between open deals.
- Stop_Point - Stop Loss for trades.
- Take_Point - TakeProfit for deals.
- TrailingStop - TrailingStop for trades.
- Magic - a unique magic number for transactions opened by a bot.