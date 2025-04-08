Smart Gridder MT5

Smart Gridder MT5 is a based on RSI and Bollinger Bands. Optimized settings will be provided below. The EA's strategy is based on the candle crossing the Bollinger bands and the RSI will be the deciding factor if it will open a buy or a sell trade. Grid size will be computed automatically.


OPTIMIZED SETTINGS:

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $400 Cent Account


EURUSD - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BVz5ad8kwgz7NcJCNr0mfQzGurc53u1t/view?usp=sharing

GBPUSD - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HresrpXpbpWPhiCF_GlnVdVszFX6bUwr/view?usp=sharing



SETTINGS:


RSI SETTINGS

RSI Period

Overbought

Oversold

RSI Timeframe

Average Grid

AG Timeframe

SPREAD FILTER

Max Spread

Timeframe

MONEY MANAGEMENT

Auto Lot 1

Auto Lot 2

Max Lot

Multiplier

NO MORE CHANGE

CLOSING STRATEGY

TP1 = GRID SIZE

TP2
TP3
TP4
TP5
TP6



Video Smart Gridder MT5
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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