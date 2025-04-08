Smart Gridder MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Smart Gridder MT5 is a based on RSI and Bollinger Bands. Optimized settings will be provided below. The EA's strategy is based on the candle crossing the Bollinger bands and the RSI will be the deciding factor if it will open a buy or a sell trade. Grid size will be computed automatically.
OPTIMIZED SETTINGS:
MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $400 Cent Account
EURUSD - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BVz5ad8kwgz7NcJCNr0mfQzGurc53u1t/view?usp=sharing
GBPUSD - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HresrpXpbpWPhiCF_GlnVdVszFX6bUwr/view?usp=sharing
SETTINGS:
RSI SETTINGS
RSI Period
Overbought
Oversold
RSI Timeframe
Average Grid
AG Timeframe
SPREAD FILTER
Max Spread
Timeframe
MONEY MANAGEMENT
Auto Lot 1
Auto Lot 2
Max Lot
Multiplier
NO MORE CHANGE
CLOSING STRATEGY
TP1 = GRID SIZE
TP2
TP3
TP4
TP5
TP6